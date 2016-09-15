Saipan delegation OKs San Roque rezoning

AFTER a lengthy discussion, the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation on Tuesday passed a local measure amending the Saipan Zoning Law to rezone parts of San Roque.

Fifteen members voted yes on House Local Bill 19-53 which was offered by House Floor Leader George Camacho while six voted no: Sen. Sixto Igisomar, House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb, Reps. BJ Attao, Edmund Villagomez, Edwin Propst and Vinnie Sablan.

The bill now goes to the governor.

The lawmakers who opposed it said they welcome development and support it, but there is also a need to “preserve and protect local culture and the environment.”

Rep. Roman Benavente, who was among those who voted yes, said he would like to see the government address the impact of new developments.

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero said he wants the zoning board to clarify why two particular land areas need to be rezoned.

Rep. Angel Demapan said the bill is simply acknowledging the recommendations of the zoning board to rezone some areas, and they are not in the process yet of approving or disapproving a development project.

He added that they are not yet discussing whether new development should be approved in the proposed area as this will come later when the time for development comes.

Speaker Rafael Demapan said all the concerns expressed by the opposition will be addressed at the right time during the regulatory process.

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero agreed, saying the regulatory process is most important as it will determine the impact of a new development on the community and whether or not the developer is in compliance with the rules and regulations.

Rep. Anthony Benavente said he supports the bill because he believes in the potential of San Roque for resort development.





But Rep. Edwin Propst said they should also think of the possible environmental impact before approving any development proposal. He said there is no casino yet, but Garapan is already facing a traffic problem. He said he also supports job creation, but they should not ignore the concerns of the community.

The bill should not be rushed and should be considered thoroughly, he added.

Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios said the community of San Roque will be given the opportunity to express their concerns when there is a proposal for a new development, adding that there are agencies tasked to evaluate such developments to make sure they are in compliance with the rules and regulations.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar, who voted no, says he wants to make sure that if they don’t like how the Garapan area has turned out, they don’t have to commit the same mistake by making San Roque like Garapan.

Clarissa Sablan, who is from Tanapag, said she does not support the bill because the north is the only part of the island that is still “pristine and tranquil and not oversaturated with development.”

She added that the island is already anticipating huge development projects in the future with the construction of Best Sunshine’s hotel-casino and its acquisition of Mariana Resort.

Charlene Sakisat Masiwemai is also against the bill, saying there are already many abandoned facilities in the north and no environmental impact study to prove that the proposed rezoning will have no detrimental impact on the community.

But attorney Viola Alepuyo said she supports the bill, adding that it is simply a proposal to rezone some areas that have potential for development.

She noted that there are agencies that will take care of any concerns and ensure that proposed developments will follow the rules and regulations.

House Floor Leader George Camacho, the author of the bill, said he is thankful for the support of the majority of the members, adding that the measure is just the first step in a lengthy process.

He said the goal is to open San Roque for qualified potential investors who show an interest in investing in the area.

Camacho said the original recommendation of the zoning board was to rezone the entire area, but he said that would not be necessary, and a portion will do to ensure that they have sound development in the area which is near the San Roque Fire Station.