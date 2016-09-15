Mayor Apatang: Homestead designation bill ‘lacks forward vision’

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang does not support House Bill 19-122 which will provide an immediate designation of existing public lands for homestead lots in the CNMI.

“We believe the bill lacks forward vision and long-term vision, as it is merely a for-the-month piece of legislation,” he said in his written comments to Senate Vice President Arnold I. Palacios, chairman of the Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Program which is considering the measure.

Apatang said his office has “no qualms about the intent of the bill,” but he emphasized the importance of resources to comply with its mandate.

“We are quite concerned about the next 3,000 or more applicants for homestead lots once the current backlog has been disposed of, assuming it is a possible feat,” he added.

According to the bill introduced by Rep. Anthony T. Benavente and other House minority bloc members, there are over 3,000 applicants in the CNMI waiting for a homestead.

“Due to the scarcity of land within our great commonwealth, the need to protect and secure land for our future generations is critical,” the bill stated.

The CNMI’s growing economy, it added, “will increase the possibility for leases of public and private land.”

The bill proposes to establish an immediate designation of homestead lots within the CNMI “in order to allow the present and future generations to sustain a livelihood in the commonwealth.”

The bill will require the Department of Public Lands to designate 2,500 lots for Saipan, 1,000 for Tinian, and 1,000 for Rota.

But “do we have the resources to comply with the mandate that the bill places on the Department of Public Lands?” Apatang asked.

The bill, he added, states that “land is a scarcity in the commonwealth. This fact could not be farther from the truth, but land is in fact a scarcity in the commonwealth if the discussion focuses on development for homes, commercial purposes, conservation lands and others.”

Apatang said the bill could encourage the myth that by mandating DPL to identify and designate public land, it will solve the problems that most believe are inherent in DPL’s lack of initiative and motivation to do so.

But the mayor said the Legislature must simultaneously be prepared to support any homestead subdivision development by appropriating funds for the CNMI government to make the designated lots livable and improve people’s lives.

“Our commonwealth people who may be eligible for homestead lots need more than merely owning homestead lots to perpetuate their livelihood,” he added.

He said once the current backlog of homestead applications has been resolved by allocating homestead lots “the bill ends there.”

Apatang said the bill should also encourage efforts to set aside land for public infrastructure, conservation, open areas, natural corridors and others.

“We should not permit development to go unchecked or give it a freehand at the expense of losing everything that makes our island tranquil and a great place to work, raise a family, and vacation,” he said.

Land is a critical asset that protects CNMI’s collective long-term goal of a better livelihood when everything else such as infrastructure, public facilities and service are in place, he added.