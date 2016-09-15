MVA: No leftover funds from hotel occupancy tax

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion says there are no unspent funds from the hotel occupancy tax collection for fiscal year 2016.

He said all funds have been “encumbered” for FY ‘16, “but it’s the slow procurement process that drags everything down.”

“Maybe that’s something that we can get help from the Legislature on,” Concepcion added.

“We need to streamline the CNMI government procurement process so things don’t take too long to get accomplished. Ask any agency director and they’ll tell you how frustrating the procurement process is for sure.”

Concepcion is a former Delta Airlines executive. “Coming from the private sector it’s been a struggle having to deal with the slow pace of getting things done in the government,” he said.

“I realize there are safeguards in place to protect the public interest, but some of these procurement rules are outdated and need to be revamped.”

The encumbered funds for MVA are for destination enhancement, he added.

These include the Beach Road Pathway lighting, the Oleai Track & Field rehabilitation, the Flower Island projects in Garapan, the renovations of various tourist sites on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, airline support programs, marketing and advertising initiatives in Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam and China.

“Other funds are for local events happening now like the International Festival of Cultures on Saipan and the Coconut Festival on Rota,” Concepcion said.

“It’s a huge mistake to assume MVA funds aren’t being spent when all one has to do is look at all our ongoing and upcoming programs to see why our funds have been reserved to benefit our sole industry in the CNMI, which is tourism,” he added.

“From the money we spend come the positive things we see happening in our economy and community in general.”