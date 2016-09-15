Kilili: Passing immigration bill this year a challenge

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan says the U.S. Congress may not act on any immigration legislation introduced this year.

“Passing any immigration legislation this year will be a challenge given the limited number of days left in the legislative calendar and the divided views in Congress on immigration,” he said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, the testimony and data presented at the hearing could help lay important groundwork for future action to ease the transition to federal immigration law while supporting economic development in the Marianas.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Washington, D.C., or early Wednesday morning here, the U.S. House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs was scheduled to conduct a hearing on CNMI immigration and workforce issues.

Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres and Alex Sablan, chairman of the Strategic Economic Development Council’s CW and Labor Task Force, were among the witnesses invited to testify.

The CNMI government and business community are asking the U.S. to extend the federal CW program from 2019 to 2029 and increase the CW cap from 12,999 to 18,000.

“I made a commitment to Governor Torres that I would introduce legislation that supports the commonwealth’s position in 902 consultations,” Kilili said in a statement.

He said his bill, H.R. 5888, reflects that commitment.

“The bill mirrors the immigration and labor policy proposals that Governor Torres and his 902 team have presented in discussions with the Obama administration, and demonstrates consensus among the government and business leaders of the commonwealth.

“The bill has been referred to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. This Tuesday in Washington, the House subcommittee with jurisdiction over insular affairs is holding an oversight hearing to review the economic and labor impacts of federal immigration policy in the Marianas. The hearing provides an important forum for the commonwealth’s witnesses to make the case for legislative action to address these impacts.”