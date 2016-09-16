Many interested in blacksmithing class, says municipal council’s Tudela

MANY local residents have expressed interest in the blacksmithing class conducted by Guam’s master blacksmith Francisco Lizama, according to Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chairwoman Antonia Tudela.

These include government retirees and former servicemembers, she added.

During the second lecture he conducted on Saipan in August, Lizama, along with Dr. Michael Bevacqua of the University of Guam, met with individuals who were interested in blacksmithing.

“The turnout was very good,” Tudela said.

Lizama discussed the history of blacksmithing in the Marianas, the typology of metal, and Chamorro customary tools and practices.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council funded the presentation.

Tudela said she will ask the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and the Northern Marianas Trades Institute to help make the blacksmithing class possible.

“Individuals are willing to attend it but we need to identify a venue for the class,” she said, adding that Lizama is willing to teach for free.

She reiterated the municipal council’s support for any effort that will preserve and perpetuate the art of blacksmithing that is almost extinct on Saipan, Rota and Tinian.