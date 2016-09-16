Administration: Illegal bed-and-breakfast operators must comply with revenue and taxation laws

(Office of the Governor) — With the rise of illegal guest houses and unlicensed hotels on island, the administration is cracking down on bed-and-breakfast operations and other small hoteliers that are unlicensed and evading applicable taxes.

A major concern of the administration is regulation of operators who do not meet the requirements of CNMI hotel tax laws, adding that revenues from illegal b&b operators are not legally assessed.

The managing director for the Marianas Visitors Authority, Chris Concepcion, points out that funding for MVA is almost completely dependent on revenue collected through the hotel-occupancy tax.

Concepcion noted that unlicensed and unregulated houses and apartments have been operating as tourist lodges which are increasingly becoming a popular alternative to major hotels.

“The Marianas Visitors Authority receives $1 through direct appropriation from the central government and the situation with Airbnb’s popping up randomly is concerning because these Airbnb’s are not paying their share of the hotel-occupancy tax. It is unfair for legitimate hotels who comply with tax laws in the CNMI. A simple search on Airbnb.com reveals hundreds of rooms for rent on Saipan depending on your travel dates so there has to be some sort of accounting of the hotel-occupancy tax being lost here,” Concepcion said.

According to Gov. Ralph Torres, enforcement of the hotel-occupancy tax will be a combined effort between the Department of Finance and the Marianas Visitors Authority to ensure that CNMI laws are followed and appropriate taxes are being collected.

“We welcome the support of the business community to ensure the bulk of MVA’s funding is protected so we are able to carry out our mission of marketing the CNMI to the world,” Concepcion said.