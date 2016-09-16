Lawmaker says school and cemetery were included in original rezoning recommendation

HOUSE Floor Leader George N. Camacho said he opposed the original recommendation of the zoning board which was to rezone a bigger area of San Roque that included the school and the cemetery.

Camacho is the author of House Local Bill 19-53 which proposes to amend the Saipan Zoning Law to rezone portions of San Roque. The bill was passed 15 to 6 by the Saipan delegation on Tuesday and now goes to the governor.

Camacho said he doesn’t want to rezone the entire area that includes the school and the cemetery, and that’s why he proposed instead rezoning a small portion of the land for future tourist-resort development.

“There’s an interest in the area for development, but development cannot go forward and investors cannot even apply for a permit until the area is rezoned. This is the first step,” he said. “By rezoning the area, people interested can come in and present their proposals.”

The six Saipan lawmakers who voted against the bill’s passage were House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb, Reps. Edmund Villagomez, Edwin Propst, BJ Attao, Vinnie Sablan and Roman Benavente — not Sen. Sixto Igisomar as earlier reported; he voted yes.

Some members of the community also expressed their concern. But Camacho said even if the area is rezoned there is no guarantee that the development will be approved. It still has to go through the standard regulatory and review process which includes public hearings, so the community will be involved.

“There are still a number of steps that need to be taken such as the permitting process and public hearings and we’re not even there yet. This is just the first step to allow investors to come in and make a proposal,” the lawmaker said.

“When the bill becomes law, we can hear from the investors what their exact plan is and we can start questioning how it may impact the environment,” he added.

Attorney Viola Alepuyo, a resident of As Matuis, said the zoning law may have worked before when it was first enacted in 2013, but it doesn’t work anymore.

Alepuyo said the zoning law needs some amendments, adding that she supports economic development in the north.

As for the concerns of the community, she said they will be addressed when an actual development proposal has been submitted.

But right now, there is no need to count the chicks when the eggs have yet to hatch.

“We are still at step one, but they are already questioning step 15 — we’re not there yet.”