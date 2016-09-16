Marianas Variety

Napu to send young paddlers to Palau for Micro Cup

     

     

     

     

     

    Wednesday, September 14, 2016-10:05:06P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Senator Palacios: ‘We have not invested a lot in water and power’

15 Sep 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

ACTING Senate President Arnold Palacios said the CNMI should consider making a significant investment in its water and power infrastructure.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. recently submitted a report to the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communication which he chairs.

Palacios said they still need more information, but the report is already a good start to determine in what direction CUC is heading.

“Well, at least we now know what and how much they need for the water, sewer and power systems so we can plan ahead. Now we know what we need and what the plans are to address those needs so we can plan with our resources.”

From left seated, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Vice Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, Speaker Ralph Demapan, acting Senate President Arnold I. Palacios and Rep. Leepan Guerrero during the Saipan delegation session, Tuesday. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa

He said he was not surprised to learn that CUC needs over $300 million for its infrastructure projects.

“Let’s be frank about this — we have not invested a lot in the infrastructure for power, sewer, water and drainage systems, so we basically need to do a lot of catching up. But I am glad we’ve got some people there at CUC who have been able to put out this report. It’s a start and we will be looking at those concerns as we have to be serious about this.”

In its report, CUC identified nine proposed projects and recommended a plan of action which includes detection and repair of leaks, a project that is estimated to cost $15 million.

CUC said it has to “engage a consultant to perform the leak detection operations.”

