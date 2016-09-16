NMI registered voters: 17,879

THE commonwealth had 17,879 registered voters as of Wednesday, Commonwealth Election Commission acting executive director Julita Villagomez said.

The number will increase as they are still receiving registration forms from the states, she added.

The last day of registration was on Friday, Sept. 9.

Villagomez said the official number of registered voters for the 2016 midterm elections will be determined later.

In the 2014 general elections, there were 17,740 total registered voters. In the 2009 general elections, there were 16,146 registered voters. In 2005, the figure was 15,118.

On Sept. 24, Saturday, early voting for the Northern Islands only starts. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.