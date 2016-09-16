NMI health officials: Fight the Bite

THE Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Public Health and Hospital Emergency Preparedness, and Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity Program held a partnership/stakeholders meeting on Wednesday to discuss the arboviral diseases circulating in the region — Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya.

The ongoing outbreak of Zika virus in some Pacific island jurisdictions will most likely continue to spread across the region and the U.S., officials said.

According to Dr. Paul White, CHCC territorial epidemiologist, “The main thing is getting together with other government stakeholders and other agencies in the government that can help us in mitigating the risk of Zika.”

He added, “Zika and mosquito-borne diseases generally cannot be a health agency concern only — it is a concern for the government and the community.”

In his presentation he said Zika cases have been reported in South America, Central America, the South Pacific, the Philippines, Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.

“Pretty much around us — it isn’t yet in the CNMI as far as we know or in Guam, but it is in the Federated States of Micronesia in Kosrae and Yap and maybe spreading to other areas that we don’t know,” he told Variety.

CHCC is increasing its disease surveillance activity, he said.

“We are also speaking to health providers to find out what they have seen, where the people go if people are sick, where are they presenting themselves and we’re also looking for the mosquito itself.”

Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya are all viral diseases transmitted by mosquito bites. The symptoms associated with these diseases are fever, joint pain, headaches, rashes and muscle pain.

White said some people may not have symptoms but are affected by the Zika virus.

“That’s the challenge — the effects of Zika are very new and we’re learning about them all the time. We’re learning from the outbreak in South America that asymptomatic people, people without symptoms, can pass it on sexually, and that presents a challenge because how do you know they are infected?





“So our message to the community: Fight the Bite. Don’t get bitten by a mosquito. Use insect repellant. The mosquito we are looking for bites in the daytime. We should always be aware and try to wear long sleeves and long pants as much as we can.”

Asked if he believes Zika can reach the CNMI, White replied: “What we see with Zika is a bit above water, and it’s the big piece underneath that we don’t know. Fortunately we haven’t had dengue in the CNMI or Guam for a very long time, so at the moment we seem to be okay. Our preparation aims to mitigate the risks when it comes here. Will we get it? I hope not, but it is possible.”

Bureau of Environmental Health Administrator John Tagabuel discussed implementing and sustaining mosquito surveillance in the CNMI.

He said they continue to educate and inform households about the need to clear, remove and dispose of household nonessentials that provide breeding areas for mosquitoes.

He said as preventive measures, community members should “reduce mosquito exposure by emptying drum-cans, tires, coconut husks, plants and containers of standing water.” They must also “wear mosquito/bug repellant, and when possible wear long sleeves, long pants and closed shoes.”

Director of Public Health and Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity Warren Villagomez said, “This is a very significant meeting for us to host because the stakeholders and partners that we have here are from the local, state and federal levels.”

He said it’s “time to engage stakeholders and partners, to share ideas and work that have been going on…. We are hoping that all agencies and partners will be together and are in response mode, and that everybody is well-informed and aware.”

According to Villagomez, “We’ve developed a Zika action plan and Zika standard operating procedures and response plans for public health and the clinical side of the hospital. It entails planning, mitigating and administering protocols and care for infected individuals.”

In educating the public at large about Zika, “we continue day to day to promote ‘Fight the Bite’ and to make sure that all the necessary education and information to the general public gets through the media outlets.”

When asked if the public needs to be worried, he said, “I can’t say don’t worry in regard to this matter, but be aware of the level of service we provide at CHCC, and the precautionary measures we should take as a community.”





Dr. Jeanolivia Grant, OB-YGN at the Commonwealth Health Center, talked about how Zika affects pregnant women.

“For pregnant women it is truly an issue — if they are infected during pregnancy and the infant develops microcephaly or a very small head, that child will need long-term care.

“Right now, they really haven’t completely finished [assessing] all the problems associated with Zika.

“We know microcephaly is a problem, we know that there’s joint problems, we know there’s some behavioral problems and developmental issues, but pretty much every week there’s something new that they find that is associated, with Zika, and it’s not just women who have active diseases during their pregnancy that have children that look abnormal, but also woman whose children appeared to be okay.”

Grant has the following advice to women who are going to a place that has Zika infections:

“Prevention is the biggest thing — so consider putting off getting pregnant for at least six months, that is how long it takes for Zika to clear. You need to use a form of contraception and plan when you are going to get pregnant.”

She said right now, “the big problem is the number of infants with microcephaly. The pregnancy proceeds as it normally would so the moms are not really going to be impacted.”

She noted that the CNMI has “limited resources, and we are talking about children with special healthcare needs…[so] if we really get a huge infection and have a large number of infants it can become problematic. I like to remind folks: affected infants need care for the rest of their lives…. We need to provide care throughout their childhood, during the time they would be in school, and even after they finish they might continue to need special care both medically and as far as education is concerned.”

She reiterated that Zika is basically asymptomatic for most adults. “Four out of five won’t even know they are infected. However, for pregnant women, Zika does infect the fetus, not 100 percent, but enough and, again, it is such a significant problem that even if it was one out of every 10 pregnancies, that’s still a lot of babies with microcephaly than we would expect, and it could really impact what we need to provide for those infants.”

According to the World Health Organization, Zika has caused birth defects.

“The Zika virus has been linked to unusually small heads and brain damage in newborns — called microcephaly — in children born to infected mothers, as well as blindness, deafness, seizures and other congenital defects.”