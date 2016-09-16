CUC will be in an ‘extremely critical’ situation without new power engines

WITH new businesses opening up on the island, the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. says it may not be able to meet the power demand by Dec. 2017.

“By then the available capacity at CUC will only be 66.7 mw with a peak expected to be at 63.8 mw and the reserve margin reduced to just 4.3 percent, an extremely critical situation for CUC power consumers in spite of maintaining all the old engines in the best operating condition and assuming that all the engines will be available, which is never the case,” CUC said in a report it submitted recently to the Senate.

CUC is anticipating an increase in power demand by about 16.7 megawatts by Dec. 2017 from the new commercial load.

CUC said the new businesses are Saipan Comfort Homes with a 1.2 mw load demand; Villora Condotel Residence, 0.5 mw; Ocean Vista Resort, 1 mw; Honest Profit Saipan Resort Hotel, 3 mw; Grand Mariana Casino/Hotel, 10 mw; and Kensington Hotel, 1 mw.

According to CUC, its peak demand and energy sales will increase because of the new law, P.L. 19-59, that requires large commercial customers currently generating their own power to connect to and use CUC-generated power.

The facilities generating their own powe include the Aqua Resort Club with an average load of 0.5 mw; Coral Ocean Point, 0.8 mw; Hyatt Regency, 1.7 mw; Pacific Islands Club, 1.25 mw; Saipan World Resort, 1 mw; Fiesta Resort, 1.7 mw; and Kingfisher Golf Course, 0.25 mw.

CUC said it now has to produce an additional 7.3 mw for those facilities.

“Without new engines, CUC will not be able to meet its load on the island of Saipan at some point during 2017.”

CUC said it will need $61.1 million for its power generation expansion plan.

CUC’s current available capacity is 38 mw, which is “critically low,” the report said, adding however that two engines on maintenance now will be back online by the end of Feb. 2017.

There’s also an ongoing restoration of engine 4 that is expected to be completed by Dec. 2016.

Engine 5 is expected to be back on line this month, foundation repair on engine 7’s will be taken up next once funded, and engine 8 will be replaced with a new unit.

If all repair jobs are successful, CUC said power plant 1 will increase its total capacity to 54 mw by the end of Feb. 2017.

Power plant 4 has a current capacity of 10.9 mw from its seven engines. Most of the engines are operational but on standby mode.

“Saipan’s total current available capacity is about 46.8 mw and its peak load is 38.1 mw, which means that CUC’s reserve margin is about 18.6 percent, an inadequate level for an island utility with old engines that require frequent maintenance,” the CUC report stated.