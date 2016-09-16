Improving NMI economy will bring back local people now in US

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres and Alex Sablan, representing the CNMI private sector, told a U.S. House subcommittee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. that the commonwealth still does not have enough workers.

They reiterated their request for an extension of the federal CW program, which is set to end in 2019, to 2029 and an increase in the CW cap from 12,999 to 18,000 as proposed by U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan in his bill, H.R. 5888.

The chairman of the House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs, Alaska Republican Don Young, indicated his support for the measure.

During the hearing, the governor and Alex Sablan were asked by U.S. lawmakers about the CNMI’s efforts to develop and train a local workforce.

Alex Sablan said the next two years will not be enough time to achieve this goal, adding that many private companies in the commonwealth are trying to recruit U.S. eligible workers from the mainland and other parts of the region.

He said some have hired more than a hundred but “they did not stay long.”

He said the commonwealth government and business community want to make the local economy attractive so those CNMI residents now living in the U.S. will be motivated to come back and work in the commonwealth.

But the present situation, he said, is such that the CNMI still lacks U.S. eligible workers.

Over the past several years, he added, the local economy has been struggling and that’s why CNMI residents were not tempted to return home. However, now that the economy is improving and wages are becoming more competitive, more former CNMI residents can come back and help to further improve the quality of life in the commonwealth.

Right now, he said, the commonwealth needs more time to prepare and train a local workforce.

“We cannot develop just for the sake of developing — we have to manage our development and we have to plan it out. That is why we are working with the administration to try to manage this process…at the same time encouraging residents to come back to the CNMI.”

He said the CNMI has been successful in replacing many guest workers with locals and other U.S. citizens.

“But there are jobs that our U.S. workers just don’t want to do so we have that dilemma.”

Asked by U.S. lawmakers if the CNMI’s concerns have been heard or are being considered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Governor Torres said:

“I would like to say that we have a good relationship with USCIS, but the decision comes from USCIS, and all we can do is make recommendations…. Currently, we are not part of the decision-making process.”

As for the other visa categories for foreign workers, Alex Sablan told the subcommittee that H-2 visas are not practical for the commonwealth because they are limited in timeline and are seasonal.

“That is why we need to continue the CW program so we can grow our economy and encourage our former residents to return home,” he said.

U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo, a member of the subcommittee, said her native Guam is also facing challenges with its workforce, especially in healthcare and construction.

“We are facing a challenging situation with the H-2 visas,” she said. “They [the U.S.] feel that after the visa expires then a local should be able to take over, but we just don’t have that. We have a nursing program at the University of Guam, but we don’t graduate hundreds of nurses so it is impacting our health industry as well as the construction industry, especially in light of the military buildup. So I hope we can work together. I am working on something right now and I am sure we can work together on this.”

Governor Torres in his written testimony said:

“2016 saw the highest volumes of gross business revenues for the month of May than any other year in the past decade. The commonwealth collections for May 2016 doubled the receipts of the previous year. Following the record setting month, and in response the dramatic reduction in available workers, the subsequent months registered a severe contraction of business activity and government resources. The month of June saw business revenue taxes fall 36 percent from the May 2016 high. Subsequently, July tax receipts for business revenue taxes fell to a 10-year low

“Overall, utilizing historical and projected data, the two months following the USCIS announcement [of the CW cap] resulted in a total estimated loss in business revenue of $192 million. The ramifications of the shrinking access to labor were business closures, reductions to operation hours and the loss of jobs and income for U.S. citizens working in these affected enterprises alongside their departing CW worker colleagues. While only a small glimpse into the near future for the CNMI as 2019 approaches, it provided many lessons to me. One of the most important of these is that, at this stage of economic development, foreign workers are vital components to the economy and the creation of sustainable employment for U.S. eligible workers.

“The structure of the CW program itself does not provide for an adequate transition. Currently, the program has in place a cost structure that creates incentives for employers to pursue CW visas over more appropriate visa classifications that are more in line with the mandates of the CNRA [the federalization law]. When faced with the decision to allocate resources in the private sector within a budget year, it is far more preferable to pursue the CW visa for a construction worker, for instance, over the more appropriate H visa route.

“Though in the current CNMI economy, we are witnessing better opportunities for U.S. citizens and residents of the CNMI, there remains a marked gap between all of the labor resources available to us locally and the demands of a growing economy. In the next five years, the CNMI anticipates moving forward with nine major developments on the islands of Saipan and Tinian that can stimulate enough economic activity to provide for greater public services to our population. However these developments in total will require an estimated 11,000 additional workers.

“If we are successful in our efforts to mobilize all available resources that we project to have in the next five years, we will be able to fill more than 5,600 of the required demand, assuming that every able bodied individual in the Workforce Investment System and Nutrition Assistance Program Work Registration System, along with every graduate entering the labor force is willing to work in positions available to them in the economy. The fact remains that we do not have enough workers to see us through the next five years. We need more time to train more of our U.S. eligible workers to fill these jobs, while protecting the economy so that the jobs will remain available to them in the longer term.

“The economic realities on the ground have us facing a cliff where the unavailability of workers in the short-term will cripple our economy just as we are beginning to recover.”