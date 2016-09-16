2nd political status commission ‘a waste of time’

VICENTE N. Santos, the vice chairman of the first Marianas Political Status Commission, says the CNMI doesn’t need another one.

A guest speaker in the Social Science Current Issues class at Northern Marianas College on Tuesday, Santos said the newly signed law creating a second political status commission “is a waste of time — there will be many problems that will arise from that.”

The local people, he added, “might as well throw out their U.S. passports and the benefits we get from the United States. But what are we going to do when we change our status?”

The former president of the Marianas District Legislature during the Trust Territory administration, Santos said the Covenant has a “mutual consent” provision.

“So I think it is impossible,” he added, referring to a unilateral change in political status.

“Of course it’s up to the CNMI representatives what they will do, but for heaven’s sake let’s try to improve what we have now as much as possible.”

He added, “There are many other things that people need so improve what we’ve got here — the [casino] revenue we get, improve that, and pay the retirement fund and the landowners.”

Santos, who will be 83 in December, said what the first political status commission achieved was monumental.

It was the commission that negotiated the drafting of the 1976 Covenant with the U.S.

Santos doesn’t think the U.S. would be willing to renegotiate the Covenant.





“They have their own problems too, and there are other problems all over the world, fighting and all of that,” he added.

He noted that the first political status commission was created in 1972. “It was the right time and I am very happy that I was part of it. During that time-frame, we also got a lot of help from outside…and I appreciate that.”

Santos believes that independence for the islands remains a tough issue. “First of all, we don’t have the natural resources, and our islands are small. I don’t think we will go for that. Take a look at the public hearings [on the political status commission proposal], very few people showed up.”

He said the local people believe that “we’re free today and we are working so what more do we need?”

He added, “We’ve gotten a lot of benefits [from the U.S.] no question about that, and we are a part of a good nation, a nation that believes in equality. Why walk away from a partnership with the U.S.?”

Santos said the local negotiators achieved what they had envisioned for the Northern Marianas: “We got it, the American dream.”

As for the CNMI government, “we have to do more, and more can be done — we can generate millions of dollars more a year and we can make a lot of improvements. I’m always for improvement. Right now we don’t have enough workers, so I agree with [Congressman] Kilili,” referring to the administration-backed proposal to extend the CW program to 2029 and increase the CW cap from 12,999 to 18,000.

“One thing I would like our leaders to do is carefully look at casino development. We’ve got to look at it as part of the community, not only the money it generates, but try as much as possible to save some money from it.

“To me it’s a blessing that we have the casino in Saipan, but it is not always going to be like this all the time.”

Santos would also like the present leaders of the CNMI to remember what it was like in the past.

“It was tough living,” he said.