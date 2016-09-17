A festival of cultures at Paseo de Marianas

ON Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, the International Festival of Cultures featured performances by the Korean, Philippine, Carolinian, Chamorro, Chuukese and Samoan/Tongan/Fiji communities.

There was live cultural entertainment, a variety of food on sale as well as hands-on, arts-and-crafts demonstrations at each cultural canopy.





Pig was roasted on site and free portions were given to festival-goers.

Marianas Visitors Director Managing Director Chris Concepcion encourages the community to take part in the festival this Saturday.

The festival, he said, is also for “our visitors to experience a bit of who we are, and how we live in the CNMI.”

On Sept. 17, there will be a cultural fashion show with each cultural group showcasing their traditional attire.

The 2nd annual International Festival of Cultures will culminate on Sept. 24 with a cultural parade.