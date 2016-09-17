House approves government pay-hike measure

THE House of Representatives passed legislation to increase the salary ceiling for classified civil service employees.

All 18 members present voted in favor of House Bill 19-3 which was introduced by Speaker Rafael Demapan.

The members who were not present were Reps. Glenn Maratita and Edmund Villagomez.

The House Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Rep. Antonio Sablan has recommended the measure.

But the committee said it amended the bill to ensure that the increasing federal minimum wage in the salary schedule will be applicable as the first ten pay levels in the salary schedule are no longer applicable.

The amended measure proposes a uniform salary schedule and salary adjustments for all civil service employees and repeals parts of Public Law 7-31 and Public Law 11-59 in its entirety.

The bill proposes a starting salary of $7.25 an hour with a 50-cent annual salary increase.

The bill’s key provisions state:

“Section 102. Salary Schedule. The schedule set forth…provides the official hourly, bi-weekly and annual base salary for all civil service employees. The schedule provides a framework for the classification of civil service positions within a 20-pay level structure with 12 steps for each pay level. No other salary schedule shall be implemented in place of this schedule unless it is established by law. No salary adjustment pursuant to this act shall effect or alter the waiting period required for qualifying for the next within-grade step increase. This act shall apply to all civil service employees in both locally and federally funded positions.

“Section 103. Adjustments to new Salary Schedule. The salary schedule established in Section 101 shall be implemented based on the pay level assigned to each civil service position by the Civil Service Commission, but only upon sufficient funds being duly appropriated by subsequent law to cover the added expense of the increased salaries created by this Act. Any salary adjustment pursuant to this Act shall not affect or alter the waiting period required for the next within-grade increase.

“Section 104. Within-Grade Increases and Merit Awards. The within-grade increases and merit awards authorized by this statute may be granted based upon the availability of funds. If the Governor determines that funds are not available and so announces by Directive, the resultant missed increase will not be subject to retroactive payment. If funds are available, an employee may be granted a one-step within-grade increase upon the completion of each year (52 consecutive calendar weeks) of sustained satisfactory work performance. Accumulated hours of Leave Without Pay will delay the scheduled granting of a within-grade increase.”