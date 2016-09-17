Gaming commission to decide on Best Sunshine’s request to pledge license as security

THE Commonwealth Casino Commission will decide at 10 a.m. Friday, today, on the request of Imperial Pacific International LLC/Best Sunshine International to pledge its casino license, certain assets and other collateral as security.

The gaming commission met in the conference room of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Thursday to discuss, among other things, Imperial Pacific’s request but moved to recess until 10 a.m. Friday.

Best Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Mark A. Brown is seeking the commission’s consent “to pledge [the casino investor’s] substantial assets.” He provided the commission with a list of the assets to be pledged.





Brown informed gaming commission chairman Juan M. Sablan that Imperial Pacific/Best Sunshine “is now in the process of performing a major bond issuance and negotiating a syndicated loan to fund its CNMI investments.”

Brown added, “A requirement of the bond issuance and syndicated loan requires Imperial Pacific and its members to pledge substantial assets as security for its obligation to repay the bond and loan proceeds.”

In order for the pledge to be lawful, the casino licensee must obtain the regulatory body’s consent.