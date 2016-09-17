Best Sunshine reminded to submit annual workforce-operation plan

THE Commonwealth Casino Commission has reminded Saipan’s exclusive casino licensee to submit its annual plan for workforce operation.

The casino commissioners said Imperial Pacific Holdings International/Best Sunshine International is in compliance and has not violated the existing casino agreement.

But they said Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine must work on its plan as soon as possible.

The casino investor will mark its first year of operation this November.

In her report, the company’s vice president for human resources, Bertha Leon Guerrero, told the casino commissioners that the company is working on the required plan.

She said she is also working with the CNMI Department of Labor in connection with their workforce needs and to meet the other requirements of the casino agreement.

According to Leon Guerrero, they have also conducted a hiring and recruitment campaign on the mainland U.S., encouraging former CNMI residents “to engage in skills (development) pertaining to the gaming profession” so that when they return to the islands they can take advantage of job opportunities offered by what is now the largest private sector employer in the commonwealth.

Leon Guerrero said they also learned from the former CNMI residents that among the reasons why they now reside on the mainland is “healthcare services.”

Casino Commission Chairman Juan Sablan, in an interview, reiterated that Best Sunshine is in compliance with the regulations.

“But if they fail to submit an annual plan then they will be in violation of the casino agreement,” he added.

Commission vice chairman Joseph Reyes, in a separate interview, said BSI is supposed to work with the Department of Labor on its manpower needs and training and the company is supposed to inform the casino commission about it.

“I understand that they hired 50 percent local but 30 percent are gone or were terminated or have resigned, so the bottom-line is they have to work on the agreement and remain in compliance with the law and regulations.”