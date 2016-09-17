Man convicted of sexual abuse of minor fires 8th lawyer, asks court for a new one

A MAN who was convicted by a jury for sexually abusing a then-16-year-old girl in 2009 has fired his eighth lawyer and is now asking the Superior Court to appoint a new one.

In a court order issued Sept. 15, 2016, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho granted the motion of attorney David G. Banes to withdraw as counsel for defendant Alfredo Evangelista Reyes, 54.

Reyes’s sentencing is set for Oct. 5, 2016. Judge Camacho said the defendant has repeatedly fired his court-appointed lawyers for various reasons, causing delays and continuations of the sentencing hearing.

He said the court will appoint a new counsel to assist Reyes who has been convicted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and three counts of assault and battery. Sexual abuse in the first degree means there was penetration.

Banes filed a motion to withdraw as counsel because Reyes demanded him to do so. Banes said Reyes also demanded that he, Banes, file multiple motions including a motion to recuse Judge Camacho from serving as his sentencing judge for bias and prejudice.

Banes said for multiple reasons — including his reluctance to file these motions, particularly the motion to recuse as it creates a conflict of interest — he cannot represent Reyes zealously.

Banes said he is convinced that he cannot be an effective counsel for the defendant which is another independent conflict and another basis to withdraw as counsel for Reyes.

Banes added that Reyes has repeatedly accused him, Banes, of not effectively representing Reyes.

Banes said he has met with Reyes and explained the situation. He added that Reyes told him he no longer wants him and will ask the court to appoint a new lawyer for him. The defendant remains in custody at the Department of Corrections.

In Jan. 2014, Judge Camacho sentenced Reyes to 30 years of imprisonment each for three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and the maximum of one year each for three counts of assault and battery, to be served concurrently without the possibility of parole or early release.

At sentencing, Reyes denied committing the crimes he was convicted of and asked for a new attorney. He said his attorneys at the Office of the Public Defender — Assistant Public Defenders Michael Sato and Matthew Meyer — were inefficient.

Reyes also appealed his conviction to the CNMI Supreme Court claiming that his sentence should be vacated because the trial court denied his request for a presentence investigation.

In a slip opinion issued on April 8, 2016, the local Supreme Court affirmed Reyes’s conviction but vacated the 30-year jail term and remanded the case to the trial court for resentencing.

The information filed in court stated that Reyes sexually abused the victim at Laulau Beach in May 2009, at the Coral Ocean Point beach in Sep. 2009, and in a jungle area near Hawaiian Rock in Dec. 2009.