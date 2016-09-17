Job vacancy announced for education commissioner’s post

THE Board of Education approved the requirements and qualifications specified in the job vacancy announcement for the education commissioner’s position.

Board Chairman Herman T. Guerrero on Thursday said all requirements have been “set by law.”

“There were not many changes from the previous [JVA],” he told Variety except for the inclusion of an applicant’s qualifications and experience in dealing with different ethnic groups.

Guerrero said the CNMI is a multi-cultural jurisdiction with students from various ethnic groups “so we require experience in dealing with them.”

“Everybody on the board agreed with the requirements,” he added.

An applicant must have as a minimum a master’s degree in some field of education from a U.S.-accredited college or university and must have at least five years of experience as a classroom teacher.

A candidate must also demonstrate knowledge of state and local education systems, must have a comprehensive knowledge of ethnically diverse school systems, must have excellent written and oral communication skills in English, must be eligible to work in the U.S. including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and must have excellent moral character — he or she must not have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude.

The successful applicant will be appointed by the board for four years and will serve at BOE’s pleasure.

The annual salary is from $85,000 to $120,000 with benefits including life insurance, retirement benefits, and paid leave and holidays.

According to the JVA, “The commissioner of education must be a dynamic, motivated educational leader with a collaborative management style and excellent communication skills and one who has demonstrated a commitment to educational excellence. Additionally, the successful candidate must demonstrate knowledge and experience in applying and implementing current education research and practices and have a clear record of improving student achievement. The successful candidate must also demonstrate organizational knowledge and skills.”

The closing date of the announcement is Oct. 13, 2016.

The commissioner’s post has been vacant since the retirement last month of Dr. Rita Sablan who served at the helm of the Public School System for eight years.