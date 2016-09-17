Guest worker says he’s a victim of illegal recruitment

A MAN from Bangladesh says he paid a recruiter thousands of dollars for a job on Saipan that turned out to be nonexistent.

He said he arrived here a year and six months ago with a valid CW-1 permit.

The recruiter told him that he could eventually bring his family to Saipan, he added.

He said the recruiter also asked him for thousands of dollars to cover his CW-1 processing fee, airfare and all other expenses.

“I think about 99 percent of those who come here from Bangladesh are also victims of illegal recruitment,” he said, adding that he knows 25 others who arrived on Saipan to work in jobs that turned out not to exist.

In order to survive, he has to scramble for part-time jobs and seek assistance from Karidat Social Services, he said.

Educator and human rights advocate Wendy Doromal said she has been receiving emails from these victims of illegal recruitment on Saipan.

Based on the information she has received, Doromal said there are middlemen who are acting as agents to recruit foreign workers.

One of the emails she received stated: “We observed the so-called businessman is not established, an example [is] a small grocery store owner [who] hired 12 workers from Bangladesh and workers paying them…thousands of dollars hoping [for] a good life, good opportunity in the USA…. We heard that more new people are coming from Bangladesh.”

Variety was told that some of the victims have sought assistance from Micronesian Legal Services Corp.

Guest worker advocate Boni Sagana said he met with five Bangladeshis who asked him to help them find work.

He said the Bangladeshis have CW-1 permits from the U.S. government, but they don’t have work, adding that they were hired through an agency that may have an “agreement” with certain business establishments on island.

“The agency and the company have a service agreement, but that’s only on paper — there’s no actual work,” Sagana said.

“It’s so sad that this continues,” Doromal said in an email. “We pushed for the federal takeover to end abuses and secure a pathway to citizenship for nonresident workers, but the federal government has failed the nonresident workers miserably. It has also failed the legal employers who have also suffered under this broken immigration system.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.