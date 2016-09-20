Derrick Babauta gets one year for receiving stolen property

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja sentenced a man to three years of imprisonment, all suspended except for one year, for receiving stolen property.

Derrick Roque Mafnas Babauta, 28, appeared in court with his counsel, Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig, on Sept. 13, 2016 while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas represented the government.

Judge Naraja gave Babauta credit for the 164 days he had already served in jail. Babauta will also be placed on five years of probation after his release from prison and must pay a fine of $100 and $3,622 in restitution to the victim. Babauta was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community work service.

According to the plea agreement, Babauta received property belonging to a juvenile corrections officer between Jan. 12 and 13, 2016 knowing that it had been stolen.

The victim earlier reported that his house in Kagman was burglarized on Jan. 13, 2016 and several items were missing.

On Feb. 26, 2016, he discovered his missing handcuffs hanging on the door of a previously abandoned house which was occupied by Babauta.

The victim said he checked the serial number of the handcuffs and discovered they were his. He then pushed the door open and saw several of the items that were stolen from his house including a laptop, an electric fan, a backpack and a beach chair.

Police executed a search warrant that night at the house and also found the victim’s work identification card, among other things.