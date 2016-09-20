Antonio Santos is CUC Employee of the Year

LIKE many other island residents, his house was badly damaged by Typhoon Soudelor last year, but Antonio Santos, a purchasing technician in the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s procurement and supply division, still joined CUC’s recovery effort.

CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said Santos continued to work during the recovery process while relocating his family from one location to another.

“He worked diligently,” Camacho said, adding that Santos, along with other CUC personnel, ensured that materials for the power restoration would be delivered to Saipan.

On Friday, Camacho and CUC board member Joe Torres presented Santos with the Employee of the Year Award.

Santos was nominated by Manuel Sablan, manager of CUC’s procurement and supply division.

The other nominees were Abundio Cano II of the power generation division; Aldrin Oikang, warehouse; Alfred Santos, administration; Anthony Barcinas, CUC Rota; Doris Cabrera, CUC Tinian; Frederick Lizama, power division; Joyce Castro, water and wastewater division; Nora Vincent, call center; Robert Malate, water and wastewater engineering department; and Sally Hossain, accounting department.

“They are all winners,” Camacho said, as he expressed appreciation to all CUC personnel.

“So many people work so hard in their respective areas in order for us to achieve what we do on an annual basis,” he added.

Santos has been working for CUC for 21 years.

“I feel honored and grateful and really appreciated by management,” he said.

He hopes other CUC personnel will also put more effort into what they do and

“be serious about work.”

“Whatever we do, this is a public corporation — we should do it for the public,” he added.