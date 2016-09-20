Tanapag, San Roque residents weigh in on proposed development projects

ARE the people ready for more development projects on the north sector of Saipan?

This question was posed by a San Roque resident during a public hearing conducted by the zoning board at GTC Elementary School on Thursday regarding the amendment to the Saipan zoning map proposed by Billion Ventures (CNMI) Limited.

Other residents expressed concern about upcoming projects in the nearby Marpi area saying these will affect their way of life and the quality of life.

Billion Ventures is asking for a rezoning from rural to tourist resort of several lots in Marpi including areas north of the Kensington Hotel, east of Paupau Beach Park and west of Chalan Pale Arnold Road.

One of the residents who spoke during the public hearing, Sheila Babauta, spoke of her experience in Hawaii where she said people are coping with pollution and environmental issues as well as experiencing overcrowding because of massive tourist development.

She believes that Garapan is not ready for the “enormous development” proposed by casino investor Best Sunshine International.

“How much more in the north — is it ready for development?” she asked, adding that development may increase the value of property but “for me the value is when you are able to enjoy your lot, your surroundings and environment.”

Zoning Board Chairman Diego Blanco said the areas up for rezoning are currently designated rural and can allow a landfill, an incinerator, and other low-density residential development projects.

The public hearing was only for rezoning purposes and the board doesn’t know what kind of development project the investors may establish in the area, Blanco said.

Babauta asked if there’s an assurance that new development projects in Marpi will not pollute the sea.





“They don’t care as much about our land as we do,” she said, referring to developers.

Tracy Babauta Norita asked the zoning board to secure public access to Paupau Beach, saying “this is the last beach in the northern part of Saipan.”

Blanco said the area at Paupau Beach is not included in the properties up for rezoning, but “I will reserve Paupau Beach — I don’t want someone to come in and take over. I will make sure that Paupau Beach is untouched as long as I am here.”

With the upcoming development in the northern part of the island, Norita said population will increase and traffic safety will become an issue. “It will also overcrowd the beach and we might not enjoy it anymore,” she added.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro reiterated that they have not received any development plan for the area.

Another resident, Martin Castro, said he supports development projects, but Paupau Beach should be reserved.

“I don’t want our resources destroyed,” he added.

The public hearing was also attended by Precinct 4’s Rep. Vinnie Sablan and House Floor Leader George Camacho who encouraged community members to express their sentiments, adding that they will also have an opportunity to present their positions when lawmakers deliberate on the proposed rezoning of Marpi.

Vicente Babauta, also a resident, said he supports development but a developer should be aware of the concerns of residents especially regarding the possible environmental impact of the project.





During the public hearing, the zoning board presented another proposed rezoning of several lots in Tanapag from village residential to tourist resort.

The lots are located beachside along Santa Remedios Road, north of the former Basula Produkto, and northwest of the Tanapag cemetery.

Joyful Team (CNMI) LLC and Tong Feng International represented by attorney Michael Dotts are requesting a rezoning of lots 141 E 02 and 141 E 05 in Tanapag.

Heidi Yelin, a resident, reminded the zoning board that it upheld the petition of Tanapag residents in 2009 not to change their zoning category from village residential to village commercial when they rejected the proposed reopening of a small restaurant fronting Tanapag beach.

Anotherresident, Joseph Quitugua, said now they can freely go around the area without safety issues.

“If this development goes through, the kind of lifestyle we now have will be taken away,” he said.

Dotts said they will address all concerns by residents including traffic, adding that residential access to the beach will not be affected.

Dotts also represents Billion Ventures.

The other zoning board members who attended the public hearing were Joe Ayuyu Jr., Joel Camacho, Bruce Bateman and Mario Taitano. Also present was board legal counsel Kate Fuller.

Blanco said they will decide today, Monday, on the rezoning application of Joyful Team and Billion Venture during a public hearing on the conditional use applications of Sunleader Company, New Expedition Corporation and Proper Grand.