Governor Torres thankful to US lawmakers

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres is grateful to U.S. lawmakers for giving him the opportunity to bring up concerns critical to the CNMI.

Torres testified on Tuesday before members of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee- Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaskan Native Affairs regarding the CNMI’s workforce issues.

“I thanked them for allowing me to discuss some of the critical issues facing the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and I thanked Chairman Bishop for permitting this important hearing,” the governor stated on his Facebook account Thursday.

U.S. Congressman Rob Bishop, R-Utah, chairs the committee while U.S. Congressman Don Young, R-Alaska, chairs the subcommittee.

“What I specifically spoke about are some of the economic realities in our islands which are located almost 8,000 miles away from Washington, D.C. and, in particular, the unique circumstances related to our labor demands and requirements,” the governor said.

“I spoke about small island economies and how we are faced with constraints that are both structural and geographic that greatly limit our ability to be successful and productive members of the American economy. In fact, due to these constraints throughout the Pacific and elsewhere, the long-term viability of small island economies in a global marketplace is always at risk and can never be taken for granted.

“The question of how we succeed and grow when competing against larger economies with exponentially greater resources is a question that continues to be at the forefront of our development efforts.”

The governor is expected to be back on island today, Monday. He was in Alaska last week to meet with some officials before proceeding to Washington, D.C. to testify before the House subcommittee.

Also testifying was Alex Sablan who represented the local business community.

He and the governor are asking the federal government to extend the CW program, which will end in 2019, to 2029 and increase the CW cap from 12,999 to 18,000.