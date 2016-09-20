Gaming commission issues provisional license to junket operator

THE Commonwealth Casino Commission has issued a provisional license to a Korea-based junket operator, commission chairman Juan M. Sablan and executive director Edward C. Deleon Guerrero said on Friday.

The provisional license was issued on Aug. 11, 2016 to Du Young Jang who owns Big Bang Entertainment LLC, and it will expire on Aug. 31, 2017. It is the first junket operator license they have issued so far, Sablan said.

Junket operators arrange trips and visits for high-net-worth casino players.

There are about 18 more junket operator license applications waiting for the commission’s approval.

Big Bang Entertainment is now authorized to conduct and transact business with Saipan casino investor Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International.





What comes next is an agreement between Big Bang Entertainment and Best Sunshine, Sablan said.

A draft agreement is still under review although the language was approved in principle during the commission’s meeting on Thursday last week, he added.

The junket operator, Sablan said, has to have a clean record in order to be able to get a license.

“And we have only issued a provisional license.”

Deleon Guerrero said most of Big Bang Entertainment’s clients are from South Korea and Japan, but the volume is not as significant as those from other parts of Asia.