Most tips to Crime Stoppers are about illegal drugs

CRIME STOPPERS coordinator Jason Tarkong says the program gets an average of 30-40 tips a month, “more than half of them involve narcotics, and the rest are related to burglaries and sexual assaults.”

In his presentation to the Soroptimist International-Northern Mariana Islands at the Hyatt on Thursday, Tarkong talked about the history of the program, its organizational structure, and how it works.

He said Crime Stopper is a non-profit organization with a volunteer board of directors that provides direction to the program’s financial and promotional activities.

The program is funded by private donations, grants and fundraising events, and these provide the reward money paid out by Crime Stoppers.

“The reason why [the program] is important is because there are a lot of people uncomfortable talking to police,” Tarkong said.

“I’ll use my personal experience. I’m on a street in uniform. I turn a corner and see kids running away. I walk into the store in uniform, kids are scared of me. Kids are taught at an early age that we are the ‘bad guys.’ ‘If you don’t listen the cops are going to get you.’ As they get older it sinks into their brain: they are not comfortable talking to us.”

The Crime Stoppers program allows people not comfortable talking to the police to provide important information while remaining anonymous, Tarkong said.

“We do make a difference. We’ve recovered a couple of million of dollars worth of drugs, we made over 190 arrests, we solved 480 crimes — the program is an effective tool.”

He said community members can help police by providing detailed tips.

“I’ll give you an example. I get a tip, and the tip says, ‘John Doe is suspected of drug dealing.’ That is not a good tip. You’ve got to give me a location. Where and who he deals with and everything. If you just give us a name it is not a good tip, but I will forward it to the right agency. It might corroborate whatever information we already have.

“But if you give me ‘John Doe’ is driving a car with license plate 1234 and likes to deal drugs at the beach during certain hours after school, or has certain people that he deals with — or this robbery suspect that was shown on this video is this guy. Now that’s a tip.

“Again, whether it is a good tip or a bad tip, I’ll forward it to the right agency so if it’s a narcotics problem, it goes to our narcotics task force, if it is burglary, it goes to our burglary task force, if it is related to immigration it goes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs Border Protection, and of course if it is a federal crime, the FBI, and if it’s about a fugitive, the U.S. Marshals.”

Tarkong said ultimately, “there is no such thing as bad information — we will take your information.”

For more information about Crime Stoppers, contact program president Ivan Ilmov at 989-1050 or visit www.nmicrimestoppers.net/.