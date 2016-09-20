House rejects Senate version of budget; conference panel to convene

AFTER two weeks of reviewing the fiscal year 2017 budget bill, the Senate on Friday passed an amended version which the House of Representatives rejected in an emergency session on Saturday.

With only 11 days left before the start of the new fiscal year, a bicameral conference committee will now convene to come up with a budget version acceptable to both chambers while giving the governor enough time to review the measure.

Without a new and balanced budget on Oct. 1, 2016, nonessential government agencies will shut down.

On Saturday, Speaker Rafael Demapan named the House conferees: Ways and Means Chairman Antonio Sablan, Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero and Rep. Anthony T. Benavente of the minority bloc.

The Senate has yet to appoint its conferees.

Speaker Demapan is hoping that the conference committee will start its work as soon as possible this week.

The Senate amendments to the budget bill included additional funding for Tinian and Rota which hold six of the nine Senate seats.

The Senate reduced the funding of the Marianas Visitors Authority by $1.5 million and proposed the allotment of $400,000 to the Saipan Mayor’s Office for its cleanup, beautification and foreign student exchange programs; $100,000 for the Division of Parks and Recreation for the cleanup and beautification of parks as well as tourist and recreational sites; $300,000 for the Department of Public Works to redesign the roads at the Paseo de Marianas to alleviate parking congestion; $400,000 for the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services to procure a fire truck; $300,000 for repair and renovation of the Commonwealth Museum; and $90,000 for the procurement of two vehicles for the Rota Department of Public Safety.





The Senate also increased the budget for Rota to $7.7 million from $7.4 million, and Tinian to $7.8 million from $7.1 million.

Sen. Jude Hofschneider, chairman of the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee, thanked his colleagues for their cooperation in reviewing the budget in less than 30 days and for coming out with a “sound version,” which he called “equitable” and “more comprehensive.”

During the session, Hofschneider said the Senate version of the budget will still provide the Public School System and the Settlement Fund with their required levels of funding.

“And for the first time in years we are actually budgeting $1 million worth of funding to settle some judgments. We recognize the importance and the significance of settling some of these obligations and there is no other way to do it but in this fiscal year, and this is a good start so I hope this is acceptable to the House.”

For her part, Sen. Teresita Santos said: “Although we were not able to address all of the requests and concerns from our various departments and agencies due to the limited resources we have even after we’ve decreased our individual allotments, we were able to provide for those that we think are of vital importance for the operations of the departments and activities of some critical areas. However, it is my hope that those requests that weren’t accommodated in the FY 2017 budget are considered by the committee during the deliberation of the FY 2016 supplemental budget bill. It is also my hope that our House counterparts will accept our Senate version to avoid a conference [committee] and avert a government shutdown as it is getting closer to Oct. 1st when the next fiscal year begins.”

On Saturday, the Saipan-dominated House voted 18 to 2 to reject the Senate version. The only two members who voted yes were Reps. Edwin Aldan of Tinian and Glenn Maratita of Rota.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Antonio Sablan said he is concerned with the $1.5 million in MVA funding that will be reallocated to different agencies.

He said there are also legal concerns about the Senate version.

Speaker Demapan said he has faith in the conference committee’s ability to resolve differences quickly, adding that they are running out of time and can’t afford to delay further the budget’s passage.