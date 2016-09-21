Paul Jacoulet artwork on display at T-Galleria

T GALLERIA by DFS, Saipan, in collaboration with the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, is hosting a month-long exhibit of Paul Jacoulet’s woodblock prints.

Jacoulet (1896–1960) was a French artist based in Japan. His artwork included distinctive portraits of the people of Palau, Yap, Chuuk, the Marianas and Pohnpei in the 1920s and 1930s.

The exhibit at T Galleria was launched Friday and featured Jacoulet’s Japanese “ukiyo-e” style woodblock prints that include his famous “Rainbow Series: Women of the South Seas.” The exhibit ends on Oct. 15, 2016.

Among those who attended the launching of the exhibit on Friday were the descendants of the women in some of Jacoulet’s prints.

Frances Sablan-Arriola said “#12 Melle. Rita-Sablan-Diaz. Chamorro de Guam-Marianes, 1934” was her aunt. Melle. is the abbreviation of “mademoiselle,” the French word for “miss.”





Jesse Palacios said Rita Sablan-Diaz was his great-aunt. “It was really nice to see a family member portrayed here. When I was young I saw two of my grandma’s sisters all the time growing up, but I never saw them in this way when they were younger,” Palacios said.

“Kind of brings back memories — and they look like they are alive. The prints are magnificent. I’ve seen this collection before, but I’ve never seen the original.”

DFS president Marian Aldan-Pierce said they are very happy to host the exhibit.

“It is very relevant to our culture, and September is Cultural Heritage Month so it is important to have activities in conjunction with the ongoing celebration,” she said.

“This will be the beginning of many exhibits. We will continue showcasing local culture, food and the art of our people. It is very important that young kids know where we came from so that they can appreciate and embrace it.”





Milan Rabold DFS Saipan general manager, said: “It’s a first for us — the first time we’re doing it in this setting, but our mother company of DFS has a very strong involvement with the arts.”

He said it was the Northern Marianas Humanities Council that proposed to have the exhibit at T Galleria.

“What we did is we created this exhibition space that we use now for the first time for the artwork collection, and in the future we might be able to use it for all kinds of things — we want to have a platform to show our customers here in the store, and the guests and tourists on Saipan, what the culture and history of the island is.

“That is what they [the tourists] really want — tourists are always asking, ‘What is the local food like?, Where are the local souvenirs?,’ and they are also interested in local history, and that is why we did this. We think it is a great way to showcase the history of the Marianas.”

Rosanna Perez Barcinas, who received an NMI Humanities Award for her efforts to preserve local history, said Jacoulet’s artwork has cultural and historical significance.





The prints, she added, depict “our ancestors — these were the families who lived here in the 1930’s, these were real people so the implications for ethnographic history is mind-boggling.”

Barcinas said they’re hoping that “more research will be spurred by every painting that people see.”

She added, “Other than celebrating beauty, capturing what existed here in the 1930’s, this exhibit is about a culture of healing hearts, of evoking one’s family history.”

She encourages local community members to come and bring their family members and see the exhibit.

Jacoulet, who was born in France, spent much of his childhood in Japan, whose culture and art strongly influenced his work. After learning Japanese-style woodblock printing, he sailed to Micronesia “where he captured the varied traits of the area’s diverse cultures as well as the Micronesian people’s distinct styles of jewelry, costume, tattoos and adornments through a series of portraits.”