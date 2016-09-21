NMI has 22 new US citizens

TWENTY-TWO individuals from six countries became the newest citizens of the United States following a naturalization ceremony held at American Memorial Park’s Visitor Center on Monday morning.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said it was the first time for a naturalization ceremony to be held outside the federal courthouse on Saipan.

The event also celebrated U.S. Constitution Day and the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

Immigration Services Officer Shelia Kelty moved to accept the new U.S. citizens, which Judge Manglona granted. Kelty said all the applicants have met the requirements to become American citizens.

They are Angelita Dalosa Angui, Antonina Banes, Mary Joan Cabrera Boongaling, Marilyn Pio Buzzutto, Elizabeth Velasquez Castro, Lifen Lu Delos Reyes, Marinette Finuliar Duenas, Anna Glushko Eagle-Oden, Zosimo Tuba Gonzaga Jr., Marites Dela Cruz Iriarte, Edgardo Golino Labios, Teresita Pascual Llanes, Bernardino Siclat Montague, Taro Okawa, Rosalina Miranda Rohringer, Antonio Santos Romero Sr., Pronphun Jindawong Sablan, Marilyn Sabucido Samphere, Gabriel Santana Jr., Emma Sun Mason, Guihua Wang and Yuyan Wang.





Angelita Dalosa Angui told the Variety that she is excited about casting her vote as a new U.S. citizen. Angui had been a green card holder for 10 years through her husband before she finally applied for citizenship. Angui was supposed to be naturalized in July this year but she missed the ceremony as she was in the Philippines.

Glushko’s Academy of Performing Arts ballet instructor Anna Glishko Eagle-Oden said she is happy to be a U.S. citizen.

She first arrived in the CNMI in 1999 and worked at the Tinian Dynasty Hotel and Casino.

“Becoming a citizen is a new milestone for me. It’s been a great journey and it feels great to be a part of this great country with great opportunities,” she said.

Her husband Dr. Gene Eagle-Oden said it is dream come true for him to finally say they are an American family now.

Antonio Santos Romero Sr. said becoming a U.S., citizen is the fulfillment of a long-time dream for him. Romero first arrived on Saipan in 1988 as an assistant cook at the former Daichi Hotel. His eldest daughter petitioned him to be a U.S. citizen. Romero’s wife Angelina became a U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony in July 2016.

American Memorial Park Acting Chief Ranger Jason Tinney, who was the guest speaker, welcomed the new U.S. citizens, saying the event is “a turning point in your lives,” as he encouraged them to explore American Memorial Park and its Court of Honor.

“Not too far from where you are today is an important reminder of what it means to be a U.S. citizen and the sacrifices that are necessary to defend the principles of our great nation,” Tinney said.

“As U.S. citizens, you will be free to travel across the country. I encourage you to visit the other parks and take in the significance of our historical places. I am sure you can find a special meaning in all of those iconic places,” Tinney said, citing as examples Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, and Ellis Island in New York.

“When you visit our parks, you will also be reminded that as citizens, you have a duty to be stewards in helping to protect our natural, historical and cultural resources in all parks for another 100 years,” Tinney said.