Public market is doing OK, says official

AN official of the CNMI Farmers Cooperative Association denies that Garapan Public Market is losing money due to low sales since it re-opened in March.

“That’s not true,” cooperative director Crispin Deleon Guerrero said. “Things are picking up.”

He said Gov. Ralph Torres continues to assist the operation of the public market.

The governor, he added, even supplied them with taro from the Torres’s farm.

During the reopening of the public market, the governor also donated dozens of watermelons from his farm.

But Deleon Guerrero admitted that they have had a low supply of vegetables and fruit over the past weeks due to the weather conditions.

Market manager Leroy Pangelinan said they continue to get support from local farmers.

“In April and May [the first two months after our reopening] business was slow but now customers are coming in,” he said.

He said he has also started delivering produce to hotels and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

According to Pangelinan, they are also getting support from restaurant operators.

Deleon Guerrero said they will hold more activities with the support of Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Services to meet the needs of the community.