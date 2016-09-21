Plaintiffs in Tinian gaming commission lawsuit appeal court order

FORMER Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission executive director Lucia L. Blanco-Maratita and former commission inspector Lisa-Marie B. Aguon through their counsels have appealed the trial court’s order denying their motion for summary judgment against municipal procurement officer Maria Barbara Borja, Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas and the Municipality of Tinian and Aguiguan.

The issues at hand are whether certain local laws amending the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Act are valid under Article XXI of the CNMI Constitution and the doctrine of separation of powers, and whether the term of each member of the TCGCC is calculated on a fixed calendar basis or begins when each member assumes office.

The appellants stated that in the recent years, the TCGCC has become increasingly assertive in acting on its own perceived right to amend the Casino Act. They added that the Tinian mayor has adopted and acted upon a new interpretation of the terms of commissioners that allowed him to rapidly replace incumbent commissioners with his own appointees.

In a 32-page brief submitted on May 20, 2016, the defendants asked the CNMI Supreme Court to reverse the judgment of the Superior Court. The appellants said the high court should review and invalidate the “encroachments” by the Tinian mayor and the delegation.

The appellants said three local laws enacted to amend the Casino Act are unconstitutional and invalid, and that gaming commissioners are entitled to hold office for six years starting on their dates of confirmation.

The appellants said the local laws conflict with the Casino Act and that local laws cannot constitutionally amend the Casino Act. They said Tinian Local Law 18-3, which prohibits raising the salaries of any of the commission’s employees, violates the separation of powers doctrine.

The trial court issued a final judgment on Dec. 30, 2015 disposing all the claims asserted by the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs filed their appeal on Dec. 31, 2015.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers are Robert J. O’Connor, Joseph E. Horey and Claire Kelleher-Smith.

Defendants reply

The defendants/appellees in a 26-page reply through their counsel Matthew T. Gregory said the CNMI Supreme Court should uphold the trial court’s decision. The appellees have claimed that the plaintiffs/appellants lack standing to raise issues relating to the terms of commissioners, and only the commissioners or the TCGCC have standing to raise this issue.

But Gregory said Article XXI of the CNMI Constitution does not prevent the passage of local laws that would amend or modify a local initiative. He said nothing in the Constitution or laws of the commonwealth prohibit such an amendment and the CNMI Supreme Court should not imply such a prohibition, especially when it is directly contradicted by commonwealth law and the Local Law Act of 1983.

He said the Gaming Act is a local law after a local initiative that created it secured sufficient votes in the 1989 general elections. Gregory said the Tinian delegation has the authority to amend Tinian local laws.

According to Gregory, the appellants as former employees of the Tinian gaming commission don’t have standing to contest the claimed violations of statutes related to the commission. He added that the appellants have no implied cause of action under the gaming initiative.

Gregory said the appellants, as members of the public, don’t have standing to raise the issues related to the terms of the commissioners or the validity of the statuses unless they have experienced actual injury.

Background

The Casino Act legalizing casino gambling in the Second Senatorial District of Tinian and Aguiguan was established through a local popular initiative on Nov. 4, 1989. In 2004 and 2013, the Tinian Legislative Delegation enacted Tinian Local Laws 14-1 and 18-5 to amend the Casino Act. In 2014, Tinian Local Ordinance 18-3 was enacted which prohibited the commission from raising the salaries of any of its employees beyond the rates prescribed in the ordinance. Maratita, as executive director, was then receiving $65,000 per annum while Aguon, as commission inspector, was getting $19,273 per annum. The commission raised the salaries of several employees on Nov. 13 and Dec. 16, 2014. Maratita’s salary was raised to $75,000 per annum and Aguon’s to $20,234.24 per annum.

According to the appellants, the defendants/appellees paid them the new rates for several weeks, then stopped and refused to pay them more than the amounts they had been originally receiving.

The appellants said the Casino Act provides that commissioners will serve a term of six years, except that upon the first five appointments, two commissioners shall serve six year terms, two shall serve five year terms, and one shall serve a four-year term. The appellants said this went on from 1991 until June 2015, when Mayor San Nicolas announced a “new theory” that commissioner’s terms will expire at regular six-year intervals on a fixed date, March 30, regardless of the length of time a commissioner has actually served.

Mayor San Nicolas also announced that the terms of three commissioners — vice chairwoman Bernadita Palacios, chairman Matthew Masga and Lydia Barcinas who had not yet served six years in office — had expired.

The plaintiffs/appellants said Mayor San Nicolas made this announcement after being unsuccessful in urging Masga to agree to remove Blanco-Maratita as executive director.

The CNMI Supreme Court heard the opening briefs of both parties at a hearing on Sept. 19, 2016. At the hearing were Associate Justice John A. Manglona, Justice Pro Tem Robert Torres and Associate Justice Katherine A. Maraman from the Supreme Court of Guam.