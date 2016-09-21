Plaintiffs in medical malpractice lawsuit oppose government motion to dismiss

THE woman who sued the Commonwealth Health Center for gross negligence for leaving a six-inch-long surgical clamp in her stomach after an operation has opposed the government’s motion to dismiss her lawsuit in Superior Court.

Remedio Elameto and her common-law husband Pedro Pua filed their 25-page opposition through their counsel Claire Kelleher-Smith of O’Connor Berman Dotts & Banes Law Office on Sept. 16, 2016. They are asking the court to deny in full the government’s motion to dismiss. In the alternative, the plaintiffs are asking to amend their complaint.

The lawsuit stemmed from a complaint filed by the plaintiffs who said one of the surgeons left the clamp inside Elameto’s stomach after an operation at CHC in 2000.

Elameto said the clamp was left undiscovered but caused her pain for years, until surgeons at Guam Memorial Hospital operated on her and discovered in clamp in 2014.

Elameto sued the government and CHC, and asked for compensation for the pain she suffered for years and for having to undergo a second surgery to remove the clamp as a result of the CHC surgical team’s negligence.

Plantiff’s arguments

Kelleher-Smith said the Attorney General’s Office asked the court to dismiss Elameto’s claims, making light of the harm she suffered and blaming her for not discovering the gross negligence of CHC and surgeon Dr. Gary Ramsey.

Kelleher-Smith said the government’s motion to dismiss sarcastically referred to Elameto’s injuries as “horrors” and argued that Elameto is at fault for her suffering.

According to Kelleher-Smith, the government is asking the court to ignore the loss of consortium the plaintiffs suffered and offensively said the couple’s 29 years of living as husband and wife are not recognized under CNMI law.

She said common-law marriage is widely recognized in the CNMI and that the attorney general’s assertion is not only deeply offensive but also inaccurate.

Kelleher-Smith said both plaintiffs are Carolinians and marriage under Carolinian custom requires little formality.

Under CNMI law, she added, Pua deserves the full and uninjured affection, attention and companionship of his spouse of nearly 30 years.

Kelleher-Smith said the plaintiffs presented their claim to the AG’s office on March 1, 2016, less than two years after Elameto underwent her second surgery on Guam where the clamp was removed from her abdomen.

“It is wholly arbitrary and unsupported by any legitimate governmental interest for the CNMI government to refuse to appropriately insure against medical malpractice, to refuse to invest in quality medical care for the people of the CNMI and to refuse to compensate victims of medical malpractice committed by government employees,” Kelleher-Smith said.

In this lawsuit, she added, the plaintiffs bring five claims against the government including two claims that are also asserted against the individual surgeons who participated in Elameto’s surgery.

Elameto sued the government for medical malpractice and bad faith for the denial of her claim, for mental and emotional distress and for breaching its duty to act in good faith to compensate tort victims under the Government Liability Act. Pua sued for emotional distress and loss of consortium.

The couple is asking the court for a declaration that the Government Liability Act unconstitutionally discriminates against tort victims seriously injured by the government and deprives such victims of due process and equal protection of the laws.

Kelleher-Smith said the statute of limitations does not bar the plaintiffs’ claims, adding that the AG’s argument that the couple’s claims were not timely filed is incorrect.

She said the couple did not discover the six-inch clamp until it was found and removed by Guam surgeons on June 8, 2014, after 14 years. The plaintiffs filed their claim on June 8, 2016.

Kelleher-Smith said “the attorney general made up facts to blame Elameto for the injuries caused by CHC’s negligence and then argues that those facts contested in the complaint prove an affirmative defense under a legal theory that is not established in the commonwealth.”

Kelleher-Smith said there is no established CNMI rule for the accrual date of a medical malpractice claim due to a foreign object left in a patient’s body, and the government’s motion for dismissal based on the affirmative defense of the statute of limitations is patently improper.

When a foreign object is left in the body of a medical patient, the common law rule is “action accrues when foreign object is discovered,” Kelleher-Smith said.

The government’s argument of “reasonable diligence” relied on incorrect and contested factual assumptions that are not favorable to the plaintiffs, she said.

The government stated that medical consultation and evaluation were available on Saipan during the time the surgical clamp was left undiscovered in Elameto’s body, but Kelleher-Smith said the gynecologist who referred Elameto for surgery and the surgeon did not discover the clamp until surgery was already underway.

Kelleher-Smith reiterated that the Government Liability Act is unconstitutional, and has deprived CHC’s seriously injured tort victims from due process and equal protection of the law.

In denying the valid claims of the plaintiffs, she said, the government acted and continues to act in bad faith. Even if the court chooses to consider the attorney general’s assertions, they fail on the merits, she added.

She said the government has chosen not to obtain medical malpractice insurance for CHC and as such, the government self-insures through the Government Liability Act which requires the injured parties to submit their claims to the attorney general. The plaintiffs submitted their claims to the AG in March this year before they filed the lawsuit on June 10, 2016, she said.