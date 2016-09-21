Conference committee to convene soon

SENATE President Frank Borja appointed the Senate conferees to a bicameral conference committee that must draft a budget bill acceptable to both chambers before Oct. 1, 2016, the start of fiscal year 2017.

Without a new, balanced budget by that day, nonessential government employees must stop working.

The Senate conferees are Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios of Saipan, Fiscal Affairs Chairman Jude Hofschneider of Tinian and Steve Mesngon of Rota with Frank Cruz of Tinian as an alternate member.

The House conferees are Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, Ways and Means Chairman Antonio Sablan and Rep. Anthony Benavente of the minority bloc. Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro is the alternate member.

At issue are some of the Senate amendments to the budget bill that the House rejected on Saturday.

The House conferees met on Monday to review the Senate version of the budget.

Senate Vice President Palacios said he and the other Senate conferees need to meet first.

He said if they can meet today, Tuesday, then they will be ready to meet with the House conferees by Wednesday.

Palacios said he is looking forward to a reasonable compromise to come out of the conference between the House and Senate conferees.

He said if they can agree on a “sound distribution” of public funds then the budget dispute will be resolved quickly.

The governor also needs enough time to review the budget bill.

Last year, lawmakers passed a compromise version of the budget a week before the end of the fiscal year. Then-Gov. Eloy S. Inos signed the bill but vetoed some of its items.

In related news, Sen. Paul Manglona on Monday expressed concern over the appointment of Mesngon as a conferee.

In a letter to Senate President Frank Borja, Manglona said he appreciates the appointment of Mesngon to serve on the conference committee. “However, as you may be aware Senator Mesngon is currently off-island until Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. With all due respect, with Sen. Francisco Cruz as the alternate, I request your reconsideration to re-appoint another Senate member from the First Senatorial District [Rota] to ensure equal representation of each senatorial district upon commencement of the conference committee meeting.”

In an interview, Manglona said he wants Rota to be represented as well and expressed concern about the absence of Mesngon during the bicameral conference.

Mesngon submitted a letter on Friday informing the Senate that he would be off-island and gone for almost a week.

“I am just curious why the president appointed him despite knowing that he would be off-island and then went on to appoint Senator Cruz as an alternate when he is from Tinian. So Rota is not represented in the budget meeting,” Manglona said.

“This is the first time in CNMI budget history that Rota will not be represented on the bicameral conference committee because the appointed representative is off-island and will not be present when the conference committee convenes,” Manglona said.

Borja could instead appoint Sen. Teresita Santos or Manglona himself as an alternate member in the absence of Mesngon.