MVA faces $1.5M budget cut

NOT again.

Marianas Visitors Authority Chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce and Managing Director Chris Concepcion on Monday expressed concern about the recent Senate proposal to reduce MVA’s funding by $1.5 million.

Last year, despite MVA’s pleadings, the administration and the Legislature reduced by $2.5 million the funds earmarked by law for the tourism agency.

Concepcion said this year’s proposed $1.5 million reduction “will hamper our efforts to market the CNMI overseas — it will hamper our efforts to provide activities for tourists while they are in the CNMI.”

He added, “Our events include the Taste of the Marianas and sporting events. The revitalization of the Japan market will also take a hit. $1.5 million is a lot of money that we need.”

Concepcion said the Senate proposal sends a bad message to MVA’s partners in the tourism industry. “In particular, partners overseas who see the CNMI government not prioritizing tourism when they take away funding from the tourism industry.”

He added, “We have airlines supporting programs that we are proposing, but we will not be able to fund them if they take away this money. Japan has been a big focus for the Legislature so we are concerned because to take this money shows that maybe the Japan market is not as important as they say it is.”





MVA Chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce said MVA would have probably funded the items that the Legislature wants funded.

“A case in point was the CNMI Customs X-ray machine that MVA paid for [in last year’s budget]. Prior to the procurement of the X-ray machine the MVA board had already approved that we would fund that. But the Legislature still put it in [the budget] law. It’s unnecessary. It’s not like we are sitting on 100 percent hotel occupancy tax collections…. [P]robably a lot of the functions that [lawmakers] want to fund are part of the tourism industry which is why we should be given the opportunity to make those decisions as board members of MVA.”

She added, “The board members are all professionals and very reasonable people. When we look at the tourism industry, we look at it in projections of three years, five years, 10 years down the line. We have to make sure that money collected from the hotel occupancy tax is used for tourism. We don’t need to legislate for everything. It’s very, very unnecessary.”

She noted that MVA funding is from the hotel occupancy tax derived from the tourism industry. “This is something that we worked on, and it took us over two years to come to that agreement. We worked very closely with travel agencies not only locally but offshore. You have to understand that every time there’s an increase in any taxes here, the travel agencies are not crazy about it.”

She said any increase in CNMI tourism taxes equates to a higher cost of tour packages for the CNMI “and this places us at a disadvantage with, say, Guam, because they are our competitor.”

Aldan-Pierce is asking lawmakers to “give us a chance to do what we are mandated by law to do. Five of the MVA board members are appointed by the governor so we are very cognizant of our shared responsibility — this is something that we don’t take lightly; we don’t get paid to be here. I think we are the only board whose members are not paid.”

According to Concepcion, “If the Legislature needs help, they should approach us. The mayor of Saipan approaches us every now and then. He asked for support to rehabilitate the Sugar King Park area. Sports and track and field people approached the board for $250,000 to rehabilitate the track, and the board approved it. Things like that. We work closely with our partners in the industry.”

Aldan-Pierce reiterated that reducing MVA’s budget “sends the wrong message about what we are trying to do to the tourism industry — we want to save Japan, we want to grow the market, we want to make sure our destination is clean and interesting, and we want to focus on our culture, on our food, on our people, on cleanups and repairing tourist sites that we have not been able to do for more than 10 years — we have about 30 projects that are ongoing or have been planned, but if they keep taking funds away from us, we won’t be able to do any of that.”