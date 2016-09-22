Probable cause found in attempted-murder case

THE Superior Court found probable cause to charge a security guard and a woman for stabbing a taxi driver and stealing his money and cellphone on Aug. 27, 2016.

Defendant Carlos A. Ramangmou, 26, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19, 2016 and was represented by his court-appointed counsel, Benjamin Petersburg. His co-defendant, Felisha Ann Basa, 32, was represented by court-appointed counsel Kelly Butcher. Basa waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Assistants Attorney General Chester Hinds and Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho said he heard the testimony of Police Detective Myron O. Laniyo and based upon other matters presented at the hearing, the court found probable cause to believe that the defendants committed the crimes of attempted first degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon and theft of vehicle.

The defendants are ordered to return to court for arraignment on Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.

Last week, Judge Camacho retained the $100,000 cash bail originally imposed by Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on each of the two defendants.

On the night of Aug. 27, 2016, police said they responded to a report involving a stabbing and robbery victim at the Commonwealth Health Center.

The victim sustained injuries including 11 lacerations to his face, hands and head.

It was learned that the victim had earlier picked up two passengers — the two defendants — from the Toha Market in San Antonio.

The victim told police that the defendants ordered him to drive to Dandan, then head north to the LZ Market and proceed south on a gravel road.

The victim said the two then told him to stop and Basa handed him their fare.

Without warning, Ramangmau poked him in the neck with a sharp object while Basa grabbed his cellphone.

The victim said Ramangmau continued to stab him in his face with the sharp object and only stopped when the victim pretended to be dead.

He said Basa then pushed him over and she drove the car for a couple of minutes while Ramangmau continued to hold the victim down.

He said Basa later stopped the car, took $300 from the victim’s compartment and left him. The victim said he was able to drive to Susupe and ask a friend for help.

The defendants were identified in footage from the surveillance camera at the Toha Market. The victim also identified the two defendants from a photo lineup at the Criminal Investigations Bureau office.