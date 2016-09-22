Casino commission looks into Best Sunshine workforce

THE Commonwealth Casino Commission has asked Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International if it still meets the required number of local hires amid the recent resignations or terminations of local employees.

Imperial Pacific vice president for human resources Bertha Leon Guerrero told the commission that they remain in compliance with the required percentage of local workers — 50 percent. She said half of their over 1,000 employees are locals/U.S. citizens.

However, the report she submitted to the casino commission indicated that 30 percent of their local workers have been terminated or have resigned from their jobs at the casino training facility.

Commission Chairman Juan Sablan asked Leon Guerrero what the reasons for these resignations and terminations were.

Leon Guerrero had no particular knowledge about the resignations, but for the terminations she said some of them were due to performance and attendance.

The casino commission reminded Imperial Pacific/Best Sunshine to ensure that it continues to meet the required number of U.S. workers.

Leon Guerrero said they have hired 534 U.S. citizens; 405 CWs; 66 EAD holders; 69 permanent residents; eight FAS citizens; five H1-B visa holders; and two E3 visa holder.

Gov. Ralph Torres in a statement said:

““I encourage all businesses to develop our workforce needs through hiring our local and U.S. eligible workers. Many, especially in entry level positions, require training and support to succeed in our economy. We need to see to it that the gains of our economy spread throughout our community. In this current environment of labor shortages, the extra effort to train and retain U.S. workers is in the best interest of us all.”

Imperial Pacific/Best Sunshine in a separate statement said it will continue to follow and meet what is required by the exclusive casino license agreement.

“Currently the import labor is at 45 percent. With only gaming being the major business in which there is insufficient gaming talents on the island, this is not so bad. When the new resort opens with more non-gaming elements, we expect the recruitment of locals to increase handsomely.

“We are going to submit the annual plan for workforce employment before Nov. 2016 as required by the casino license agreement.From exit interviews, we find the main reasons U.S. employees go back to the mainland are: the weather which they consider too hot and humid; living conditions after the typhoon; lack of medical care; lack of entertainment and things to do.”