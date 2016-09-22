Marpi areas rezoned from rural to tourist district

THE Saipan Zoning Board voted on Monday to rezone 11 properties in Marpi from rural to tourist resort districts as requested by Billion Ventures (CNMI) Limited.

The zoning staff led by Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro recommended granting the applicant’s request but for eight lots only. These are located north of the Kensington Hotel, east of Paupau Beach Park, and west of Chalan Pale Arnold Road. The three other lots are situated north of Matanza Drive and east of Chalan Pale Arnold Road.

Zoning Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman, members Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Mario Taitano supported the investor’s request. Board chairman Diego Blanco recused himself because of a possible conflict of interest while newly appointed member Joel Camacho was absent.

In its evaluation, the zoning staff said the applicant’s request could be granted only by approving the rezoning of several of the lots located on the west side of Chalan Pale Arnold and east of Paupau Beach.

“The location of the eight lots westward of Chalan Pale Arnold next to Paupau Beach are appropriate to be rezoned as tourist resort districts, as the beaches are attractive . . . [features applicable to] tourist-related amenities, attractions, and beach activities,” the zoning staff said.

The rezoning of those lots to tourist resort status will be identical to the existing adjacent land uses to the north and south of the eight properties, Ogumoro said.

The southern and northern ends of the proposed rezoned areas are existing tourist resort zones, identified as the lots of Kensington Hotel as well as the lots for Mariana Resort.

“The rezoning of these eight lots will simply connect the two existing tourist resort zones together,” she added.

As for the three proposed lots located east of Chalan Pale Arnold, they are situated to the north and south of village commercial zoned properties, consisting of an apartment, commercial building and residential homes.

“The staff feels it is inappropriate to recommend rezoning of these three lots to tourist resort status,” Ogumoro said.

The three lots, however, may also be developed but there must be some limitation or control to allow for the preservation of scenic, mountain, or ocean views, she added.

Ogumoro said hotel development on the three lots is permitted up to a height of 48 feet under the current zoning designation, but allowing for additional development of up to 160 feet on the east side of Chalan Pale Arnold Road may create a potentially undesirable density of tourist uses in the area.

She said further information and research to find out the current and future level of utilities and infrastructure to support the proposed development will be carried out by the zoning staff upon the applicant’s actual submission of an application for the development.

Ogumoro said they will then assess the application for detailed infrastructure, bulk and dimensions, site, design, landscaping, parking, and other requirements set forth in the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013.

The applicant wants to build a hotel resort facility with amenities, but under the law, a hotel cannot exceed 48 feet in heght in any of the zoning districts, including rural and village commercial, except in tourist resort zones where the maximum height is 160 feet.

Bateman said the Legislature will now make a determination on whether or not to support the decision of the Zoning Board.