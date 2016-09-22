Business conference deals with tourism, labor, wage, other issues

LOCAL businesspersons discussed several pressing issues on the second and last day of the CNMI Business and Finance Conference, Friday, in Royal Taga Hall oat the Saipan World Resort.

One of the panelists, Dennis Yoshimoto of Micronesian Brokers Inc., said there is a need to protect the CNMI’s only economic engine, tourism.

After 14 or so years of decline, the local economy is finally recovering because of improved tourist arrivals and the entry of new investors.

“For the past two years, our business has been up, and we are looking forward to projectionsbased on even better times ahead,” Yoshimoto said.

He said although their core customers are local residents, “in order for our business to grow we also depend on tourists.”

Micronesian Brokers Inc. is in the wholesale business that deals with consumer goods.

Yoshimoto said like other local businesses, they are concerned about losing much of their workforce once the CW program ends in Dec. 2019.

“And it is happening just at the time when the economy is getting back on its feet. We have been hiring and training local workers whenever possible, but we still rely heavily on guest workers,” he added.

He was very pleased to see the CNMI government and business community present a unified position in Washington, D.C., especially during the recent oversight hearing conducted by a U.S. House subcommittee on the islands’ workforce issues.

“I’m hopeful that we can gain the support of Congress and pass the bill [extending the CW program] —otherwise, our economy may come to a screeching halt,” Yoshimoto added.

Labor shortage

Another panelist, Annie Hayes of Herman’s Bakery, is also concerned about the workforce shortage.

Herman’s Bakery, which opened in 1944, is one of the oldest businesses on island with a total of 124 employees, 55 percent of whom are locals/U.S. citizens/residents, she said.

“Our company endeavors to face the diverse challenges affecting us,” she added. “Our company is vigilant in assessing our daily operations — what the challenges are and how we become successful.”

The CNMI and federal governments, however, have promulgated policies that aversely affect local business activity, Hayes said.





“One of those, of course, is a shortage of labor. We are faced with not having sufficient manpower as a result of the current CW situation. It has been a challenge hiring and training local workers just so we can maintain normal production on a daily basis. Our turnover in a year and a half has been relatively high, and it is a concern to us.”

Hayes said they have “to adjust our production line,” but added, “I feel strongly that there has to be a concession given to the CNMI because of the uniqueness of our islands and our small labor pool from which we have to find employees that are qualified for the various jobs employers are looking for.”

As for the cost of transitioning from CW to another visa, she said: “It’s staggering. Currently we are assessing that, and I’m sure any other business is doing likewise. The biggest issue at this point in time is that there are no local bakers. We try to do internship programs in high school, and we have also partneredwith [the Northern Marianas Trade Institute], and [the Workforce Investment Agency], to try and find qualified local workers.”

Hayes said their company is committed and will continue to hire local workers.

Another concern, she added, is the cost of bringing imported ingredients and supplies to the CNMI which she said is excessively high and not very business-friendly.

“U.S. custom fees are extremely high in some areas. We feel that there’s a need to be more business-friendly, and not to make laws that will hamper business and hold us back from doing what we need to do in terms of bringing in supplies to make it more affordable and cost-effective to run a business.”

As for the minimum wage hike, Hayes said: “We applaud the idea, we are behind it; however to implement the U.S. rate immediately — seriously, that is just not a good thing, and I’m probably speaking for a lot of small businesses. We will definitely be downsizing.”

Under federal law, the local rate of $6.05 an hour will be increased by 50 cents this month, and again increased in the next two years until it reaches the federal rate of $7.25.

But the Torres administration and its allies in the Legislature recently announced that they plan to increase the local hourly rate from $6.05 to $7.25 in October.

Fairness

Hayes said local businesses are hoping for tax breaks similar to those provided to new investors through the qualifying-certificate program.

Bo Palacios of Joeten agreed, saying that a “fair tax break across the board” for the business community is essential to its success.”

He added, “We need strong and vibrant companies that are going to be with us for the long-term — they care about the growth of the CNMI, and the well-being of the CNMI. So we need small businesses to be able to grow with us. Given the economic growth of the CNMI we cannot leave small businesses behind. We need the CNMI government to ensure an equitable playing field in business. We cannot have laws that create winners and losers in the CNMI.”

He said the business community would also like to examine bills introduced in the Legislature.

Usually, “we don’t learn about the bills until they are in the front of the governor, and so we scramble to give our input on how those proposed policies will affect our business.”

Palacios added, “We don’t really ask for much but fairness. It is important for us that we all operate on the same level playing field and no favors are given to anyone who might offer a little bit more to the CNMI. It is something that we come across far too often.”





Collateral

Century Insurance Corp. legal counsel Vince Seman spoke about CNMI laws that he said create artificial barriers for those seeking credit.

“I want to zero in on collateral. I want to give much credit to Bank of Guam for being one of the very few full-service banks that provide large scale loans to private individuals, and small and large businesses here on Saipan.They are the only full-service bank that is willing to accept land, which is the single most valuable collateral that most individuals and businesses here in the CNMI have,” said Seman.

“Of course that artificial barrier that I am referring to is Article 12, but I am not going say anything radical like repeal it today. No. [But] there is a provision that allows for mortgages, and for banks to hold onto the title or fee simple for 10 years.

“That is just not enough. Bank of Guam…is the only game in town. You need competition to drive the rates down. Bank of Guam offers low rates compared to other private institutions, but those rates can go even lower if we made amendments to Article 12 to allow for more flexibility so that lenders can get the full value of that property.

‘Because right now, what is happening is you get a $100,000 loan and you put up land as collateral. But it is a fixed market — only persons of Northern Marianas descent are able to buy land, and there is no one else who can afford a $100,000 piece of property…. What often happens is they are willing to take it off the bank’s portfolio for sometimes as low as 30 cents on the dollar…. I think…this is really the single largest obstacle in allowing businesses to have more access to credit. You cannot underestimate the importance of having credit. Access to credit is one of the key factors in determining whether CNMI businesses can continue not just to survive but to succeed.”

Moreover, Seman said, the CNMI, “unfortunately, has a very, very hostile legal climate. If you are underinsured one bad accident can literally shut down your business forever. In fact even though you get access to credit, banks won’t be willing to lend unless you are fully insured. One of my favorite sayings is, ‘The easiest way to make God laugh is to plan something.’ Because you can’t plan for everything and this is why God invented insurance.”

Tool box

Carlos Camacho of IHOP was another panelist. He spoke about how he leveraged all the available programs for his company’s initial capital and credit.

He hopes that the Commonwealth Development Authority or the Small Business Development Center will create a tool box that allows an entrepreneur to go to CDA or SBDC and say, “If I want to start a business, how do I comply with most of the five Cs that are required by lending institutions: credit, condition, capacity, capital, collateral.”

He said“one thing I‘ve learned in this two-day conference is that [government programs have] all these funds available, and I’m getting motivated to start more businesses here in the CNMI.”

One of the programs his company used was the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative implemented in the CNMI by CDA in partnership with the Bank Of Guam.

Camacho is hoping that his company’s success can be used as a case-study for other entrepreneurs in the region.

The 1st CNMI Business and Finance Conference was organized bythe Commonwealth Development Authority, the Bank Of Guam, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.