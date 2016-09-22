Zoning Board rejects proposed Tanapag rezoning

THE proposed rezoning from village residential to tourist resort zone status in Tanapag was rejected by the Zoning Board on Monday.

It was the recommendation of the zoning staff to deny the request of applicants Joyful Team (CNMI) LLC and Tong Feng International LLC to rezone two lots in Tanapag from village residential to tourist resort.

Zoning Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman, who presided over the meeting, and member Joe Ayuyu Jr. voted in favor of the zoning staff’s recommendation.

Mario Taitano was against the recommendation while board chairman Diego Blanco recused himself for a possible conflict of interest.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said they concluded that the applicant’s request constitutes spot zoning which is neither supported nor encouraged by the zoning office.

The applicant proposed to rezone lots 141 E 02 and 141 E 05 located beachside along Santa Remedios Road, north of former Basula Produkto, and northwest of the Tanapag cemetery.

Ogumoro said the lots are vacant but the southern boundary directly abuts an industrial zone, the east side is a cemetery and the neighboring properties along Santa Remedios Road are residential homes.

Those current adjacent uses make the proposed use for hotel and resort facilities significantly incompatible, she added.

“It is not reasonable to connect an upscale high-end tourist resort zone to the intense industrial uses of an industrial zone,” she added.

Ogumoro said it is unreasonable to buffer an intense industrial zone with a highly commercialized tourist-resort district.





“It is the same with the village residential zone immediately to the east, consisting of homes, farms and a cemetery.”

Attorney Michael Dotts, who represented the applicants, said there’s no prohibition in the law against spot zoning, but he said the applicants are not requesting spot zoning.

“Spot zoning is when one wants to do something inconsistent with the rest of the community. What is more compatible than developing a tourist resort along the water?”

Bateman replied that spot zoning is not so much about compatibility as about the possibility for misuse.

He added, “I think there’s good and sound reasoning behind not doing spot zoning,” citing last year’s controversy over a crematorium in Chalan Kanoa that was opposed by residents and businesses in the area.

Ayuyu said it was a difficult decision he made in voting against the applications, but “until I can be persuaded with facts, I will go with our administrator and legal counsel.”

Community member Sheila Babauta expressed her appreciation for the recommendation of the zoning staff and administrator.

In Hawaii, she said, local residents barely have access to beautiful beaches because of overdevelopment.

“I think this is moving too fast,” she added. “There is no environmental assessment, and this is a wetland area. As was stated in the public hearing, there’s mangrove there and that’s maybe the reason it was not touched — there’s a purpose for this land.”

Babauta said there was also not enough input from the community in Tanapag about the proposed rezoning.

“If you are familiar with the village, the people are family-oriented and they enjoy being outdoors. So I feel this kind of development will not benefit the community,” she told the board before it voted on the applications.