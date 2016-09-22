HANMI ‘extremely disappointed’ with proposed MVA budget cut

THE Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands is unhappy with the Senate proposal to cut the Marianas Visitors Authority’s budget.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gloria Cavanagh of Mariana Resort & Spa and HANMI’s president asked lawmakers to hear their side before acting on the Senate proposal.

Last year, the administration and the Legislature reduced MVA’s budget by $2.5 million.

In an email to Variety, Cavanagh said: “The Hotel association cannot more strongly express its extreme disappointment with the possibility of [allotting earmarked] MVA funds [for other purposes]. In 2013, HANMI representatives met with the 18th Legislature to persuade them that an increase in the hotel occupancy tax from 10 percent to 15 percent with 80 percent of the additional funds being allocated to MVA for off-island marketing offices, off-island and on-island promotions and destination enhancement was critical for the survival of the hospitality market in Saipan. This was a decision by the HANMI board at the time in order to ensure that the CNMI would not again fall behind with its only industry, tourism.”

But as “the funding rolled in, the Legislature again and again saw fit to reduce this very important funding. Here we go again. Quoting the chairperson of MVA, Marian Aldan Pierce, at the MVA general membership meeting, ‘It takes money to make money.’ ”

Cavanagh said MVA is working diligently to prioritize funding projects and activities that will benefit and grow the economy of the CNMI.

“It is my understanding that in 2016, MVA appropriated funding over the required percentage for destination enhancement,” Cavanagh said. “MVA assists programs of all departments of the government for items that deal directly or indirectly with the tourism economy through its Destination Enhancement Committee. As mentioned in [Monday’s] article in Marianas Variety, the most recent expense was over $250,000 for the rehabilitation of Sugar King Park and the Susupe track field.”

The Senate version of the budget will take away $1.5 million from MVA to fund the cleanup operation and beautification efforts of the Saipan Mayor’s Office, the Division of Parks and Recreation, road design, the renovation of the museum and the procurement of a truck for the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The House rejected the Senate version of the budget and a bicameral conference has convened to come up with a compromise draft.

Cavanagh said taking away MVA funding is not the solution to address the shortfall of funds of the other agencies.

“We believe that to reduce and take away from these earmarked funds when the market is healthy is irresponsible. We must not take advantage of today’s market foregoing the unpredictability of tomorrow’s challenges. Nowhere in the world do successful destinations treat their sole economy so haphazardly. These funds generate revenue that goes into the general fund and reduces the government debts of the past. These funds make money. HANMI would like to plead with our lawmakers to hear our side.

“MVA is not a greedy organization that does not share. It is extremely clear that MVA uses its destination-enhancement funds not only to improve tourism sites but also to improve our beautiful island and make it safe for our community.”

Cavanagh just came back from Washington, D.C. where she represented CNMI hotels in the recently held U.S. House subcommittee oversight meeting on local labor issues.

“As a group, we have been working together with U.S. Congressman Killili’s office on this since the news of the 2016 CW cap being reached on May 5th of this year. We asked for an increase of our CW1 quota (from 12,998 to 18,000), which has been eaten up by the influx of construction workers for new development, and to consider an extension of the transition period [which ends in Dec. 2019].… We are experiencing rapid growth in our economy and there is a need for an increased labor force for our new developments. We are at a very dangerous standstill with respect to our labor market. Growth or sustaining the economy. There should not be a choice. In order to offer a better economy for our people, we need both. However, we cannot have both with such an unrealistic cap. We found the [U.S. House sub]committee to be very responsive, and we are now waiting for much needed relief. We are hoping for good news.”