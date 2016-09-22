US volunteers help rebuild local house

WORLD Renew volunteers Dennis Bertram, Jeffrey Miller, Arnout Depooter and Michael Steenbeek were in Koblerville on Thursday to help rebuild the house of Ramon Sanchez.

World Renew is an organization of Christian Reformed Churches whose worldwide ministry includes community development, disaster response and rehabilitation, peace and justice.

Sanchez’s home was among those damaged by Typhoon Soudelor last year.

“We are rebuilding the roof over the kitchen,” Steenbeck said on Thursday. “It has been leaking for a year, so we will replace the roof and ceiling.”

He added, “We like to come and help people because we want to give back. I took time off from my own work to come out here. I’ve seen quite a lot of buildings that are falling apart. People are making do with what they have because I guess there’s not enough workers, not enough materials, not enough of anything because such things are hard to get on Saipan. So we were asked to come here, and hopefully it will make a difference.”

Steenbeek said he and the other members of the World Renew team will be on island for three weeks.

“We’re halfway through our stint, but there will be other teams coming in. On this house, we’ve been working for two days, and this is our third job since we got here a week and a half ago. We finished two other jobs already.”

On average it takes them a week to complete a project, he said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency sponsored their trip to Saipan.

“But World Renew also sponsored us, they are taking care of us well, and we are happy to be here,” Steenbeek said.

Ramon Sanchez expressed gratitude to the volunteers.

“Now they are putting back the roof, and I feel happy because they are very fast,” he said.

Recently, Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts received a $200,000 donation from Best Sunshine International to help rebuild typhoon-damaged homes.