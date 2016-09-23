Investor wants to build hotel in Saipan cockpit area

THE conditional use permit application of Proper Grand (CNMI) LLC, which is planning to construct a three-story hotel at the site of the former Saipan Cockpit Arena in Gualo Rai, was approved by the Zoning Board on Monday.

The company’s project consultant for permitting compliance, Hofschneider Engineering, said the hotel will have 46 rooms and 90 beds.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the use is classified as hotel/motel and is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

She said the project is located in Gualo Rai on Lot 078 D 01 which is zoned as village commercial.

During the public hearing on Monday presided over by chairman Diego Blanco, the board also approved two other conditional use permit applications of Proper Grand for its proposed construction of employee quarters.

Blanco recused himself for a possible conflict of interest while vice chairman Bruce Bateman, members Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Mario Taitano voted to approve the permit applications.

The three-story structure for employee quarters and dormitories will be adjacent to the proposed hotel.

These dormitories will have 348 beds, 180 rooms and 55 parking spaces.

Weston Deleon Guerrero of Hofschneider Engineering said the dormitories are also for the staff of other hospitality businesses on island.

Deleon Guerrero said their consultant is now conducting a traffic analysis as they will be using a secondary road, Japon Drive, as an exit.





Ogumoro said the proposed employee quarters are classified as institutional residential and permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The project location is zoned as rural, she added.

A second complex of employee quarters is to located at the former King’s International Education Center on Chalan Pale Arnold Road.

Ogumoro said the applicant, Rongkun Xiao, is proposing to utilize two existing structures and construct and utilize two new ones for employee quarters.

She said the use is classified as institutional residential and is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The project is located on Lot 1821- R2 which is zoned as mixed commercial.

Bill Hofschneider of Hofschneider Engineering said they have an ongoing discussion with Best Sunshine International, but the proposed employee quarters will not be exclusive for BSI’s use.

“This will be open for other clients and businesses in the hotel industry,” he added.

Xiao said they will cater to travelers and not construction workers, adding that the dormitories will have 88 rooms and 240 beds.

Hofschneider told the Zoning Board that the proposed development projects of Proper Grand will increase the value of adjacent properties and eliminate blighted properties.