Plane crash survivors still waiting for $1.4 million judgment

FIVE months after the federal court issued its judgment, the survivors of the Piper Cherokee that crashed in Dandan en route to Tinian on Aug. 11, 2006 have not received payment yet from Hong Kong Entertainment (Overseas) Investment Ltd., the company that ran the now defunct Tinian Dynasty Hotel and Casino.

District Court for the NMI Presiding Judge Ramona V. Manglona, in a judgment entered on April 20, 2016, ordered HKE to pay Tomoyuki Nagata $606,723.10 and Dr. Jun Takimoto, Mayumi Takimoto and Sari Takimoto $769,229.61 collectively.

But the plaintiffs said nothing has been paid on the judgment since its entry. The plaintiffs, through their counsel Richard W. Pierce, said the defendants received a notice of the judgment through the electronic service of the court.

Pierce said he also gave a copy of the judgment to the new attorney for the defendant and discussed the settlement of the judgment with him.

Pierce said according to the bankruptcy filing of HKE, it has two accounts at the Bank of Saipan and the Bank of Guam.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order the defendants to satisfy the judgment by depositing payment in an FDIC bank but to be held for two weeks before disbursal to the plaintiffs to give the defendants a chance to file any objections.

The plaintiffs sued Brent Hinkemeyer, Taga Air Charter Services Inc., Tinian Dynasty Hotel Inc., HKE and 75 Does.

Nagata and the Takimoto family were among the seven passengers on a Piper Cherokee aircraft that crashed 10 years ago. The court dismissed the lawsuits in Feb. 2010 after HKE settled with the survivors.