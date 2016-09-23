Defendant in illegal-entry case pleads not guilty; released pending trial

A MAN charged by the U.S. government with illegal entry into the CNMI entered a not-guilty plea and has been released on an appearance bond pending trial.

Yue Qiu appeared in federal court for his initial appearance, arraignment and bail hearing on Sept. 20, 2016 with his court-appointed counsel Bruce Berline while Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe represented the federal government.

The defendant, through his counsel, waived the formal advisement of his constitutional rights and the reading of the charges against him and entered a not-guilty plea.

Berline requested an expedited trial for the defendant (within 45 days) due to his current living situation.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona set the jury trial for Nov. 15, 2016 at 10 a.m.

U.S. Probation Officer Juanette David-Atalig recommended that the defendant remain on pretrial release recognizance bond with certain conditions imposed.

Judge Manglona said the defendant will remain on pretrial release and must observe several terms and conditions including not violating a federal, state or local law while on release.

He is also ordered to cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample, advise the court or pretrial services office in writing before making any change in residence or telephone number, appear in court when required, and if convicted, must surrender as directed to serve the sentence the court may impose.

The defendant is not allowed to leave Saipan without prior written permission from the court.

He is prohibited from using any narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner, and must submit to supervision and report to the U.S. Probation Office and comply with the reporting schedule.

The U.S. government charged Yue Qiu with one count of illegal entry. The information stated that Yue Qiu, an alien, attempted to enter and obtained entry to the CNMI on Sept. 15, 2016 by a willfully false and misleading representation. Qiu entered the CNMI for purposes of vacation, willfully concealing a material fact, the prosecution said without elaborating.

The full details of the case remain under seal.