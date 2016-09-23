Saipan Chamber of Commerce wants local products ‘protected’ from foreign competition

AMONG the proposals put forward in the “Economic Development Roadmap” of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce is the imposition of higher taxes on imported products that are directly competing with local products.

The chamber said this proposal — which will result in higher prices for local consumers — will benefit local vendors.

Another chamber proposal is the privatization of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., specifically its power distribution system.

“Focus on power distribution rather than production by supporting Independent Power Production. This can be accomplished by providing incentives to developers who build larger complexes and may wish to install their own power production.”

According to the chamber, “Privatization of existing government functions and agencies — with an emphasis on protecting current employment —will eliminate excessive waste while providing services at a more reasonable cost and making service providers accountable to shareholders.” The chamber did not explain how privatization would “eliminate excessive waste” while “protecting current employment” when many government agencies, including CUC, are staffed with political hires.

The chamber is also in favor of “universal trash collection” and the privatization of solid waste management operations.

Its other recommendations:

• Accounting and bookkeeping training “to prepare potential workers to fill….positions…vital to the financial success of every business.”

• Providing small businesses with capital to start or to grow.

• Longer public land lease terms — up to 99 years.

• Public transportation accessible for residents and tourists.

• A more consistent approach in the application of the qualifying certificate or tax incentive programs.

• High value tourism that provides unique tourist experiences, (family-oriented attractions and activities, environmentally friendly tours, and other wholesome activities).

The Economic Development Roadmap was presented by chamber officials to Gov. Ralph Torres on Tuesday.

“This document outlines some of the ideas and plans from the chamber and includes suggestions and goals for our island,” said chamber executive director Jill Arenovski. “The document was produced by a subcommittee which was open to all chamber members.”