House passes measure requiring schools to teach Chamorro and Carolinian

THE House of Representatives last week passed legislation requiring public schools in the commonwealth to teach the Chamorro and Carolinian languages.

Introduced by Reps. Felicidad Ogumoro, BJ Attao, Angel Demapan and House Floor Leader George Camacho, House Bill 19-143 now goes to the Senate.

According to the bill, public schools should teach Chamorro and Carolinian in elementary, junior and senior high schools and make them a prerequisite for students to graduate from such schools.

Citing the influence of Western civilization, the bill’s authors said many of today’s children can hardly speak, write or understand Chamorro and Carolinian.

The bill will require the Public School System to hire individuals who are qualified or certified by the Chamorro or Carolinian Language Policy Commission to teach the local languages in elementary, junior and senior high schools.

The Board of Education has opposed the bill’s passage, stating that if becomes law, many students would never graduate from high school.

The bill will also require PSS to hire more teachers it doesn’t have, BOE said, adding that “the credit requirements in place for graduation already include Chamorro and Carolinian studies.”

Also last week, the House passed several other measures such House Bill 19-181, to provide for the possession and management of firearms in the commonwealth; House Bill 19-138, to change the grace period of payment for excise tax from 30 days to 15 days; and House Bill 19-185 to allow for the prosecution of sexual crimes committed against persons under the age of 18 “to commence at any time.” These bills now go to the Senate.