Tropical disturbance developing southeast of Guam

(Press Release) — Based on information received from the National Weather Service on Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, a tropical disturbance was centered about 570 miles east-southeast of Guam near 10 degrees north and 152 degrees east, causing showers and thunderstorms over the last couple of days.

This system was expected to gradually develop over the next few days as it moves toward the Marianas. Increasing showers and thunderstorms were expected Wednesday night through Saturday as the system moves through.

Gov. Ralph Torres is advising residents of Saipan, Tinian and Rota that weather conditions will be changeable over the next few days so they should maintain necessary precautionary measures.

The latest statements and advisories will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz. You may also call CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000. Those in the Northern Islands can contact CNMI EOC State Warning Point on high frequency single side band radio at frequency 5.205.0.