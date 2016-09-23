AG warns public about ‘IRS’ scam

THE Attorney General’s Office says anyone receiving a call from someone claiming to be an Internal Revenue Service agent should report the matter to the Department of Public Safety or the AG’s office.

AG Edward Manibusan told Variety that some individuals claiming to be agents of the IRS are offering “assistance.”

“Beware of text and telephone calls from people saying they are IRS agents who can help with your taxes. Do not answer or give any personal information. Report calls to DPS or the AG’s Office,” Manibusan said in an email to Variety.

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson said the IRS or her department will ask about personal information by writing and not by phone or text.

“The Department of Finance agrees with the advice given by the Office of the Attorney General,” she said. “Any time a taxpayer has questions about the authenticity of a request, they should verify the identity of the caller and determine if their intent is legitimate. Taxpayers can always call the Office of the Attorney General or the Department of Finance and we will gladly help determine if it is a scam or not.”