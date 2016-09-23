Rota not represented on conference committee

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona of Rota was not allowed to join a closed-door budget conference committee meeting because he was not officially appointed as a Senate conferee.

The meeting started on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and was held in the speaker’s conference room.

Manglona wanted to participate since the Senate conferee representing Rota, Senate Floor Steve Mesngon, was off-island.

But the acting chairman of the the House conferees, Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, said the matter was a Senate concern that should be addressed in the Senate.

For their part, the other Senate conferees said it was up to the Senate president.

Manglona then left the speaker’s conference room and went back to his office to write a letter to Senate President Frank Borja.

In an interview, Manglona said he had already sought Borja’s permission but the Senate president replied that Mesngon was expected back today, Thursday.

Manglona earlier asked Borja to appoint him or the other Rota senator, Teresita Santos, as conferee in Mesngon’s absence.

In his letter to Borja on Wednesday, Manglona said:

“I would like to inform you Mr. President that I attended the Joint Budget Conference Committee meeting at 1:30 p.m. I was very concerned to see that no member of the committee was from the Rota delegation. I must reiterate that preparing a balanced budget is one of the most important pieces of legislation that we, as legislators, undertake. This involves creating a government spending plan for various government agencies such as our island’s health centers, fire department, police department and school system. It is very important that the voices of our people living on each of our islands be heard through their representatives.”

Manglona added, “At the meeting, I informed the chairman that the Rota committee member, Senator Mesngon, is still off-island. I also mentioned that Sen. Teresita Santos and I are more than willing and able to participate in the committee meetings. I inquired of chairman Joseph Deleon Guerrero if my participation in the meeting would be the same as a committee member. Unfortunately, the chairman stated that my participation in the committee meeting is a Senate matter that should be addressed in the Senate. As such, I am respectfully requesting your kind indulgence, Mr. President, in appointing a senator from Rota, Senator Santos or myself, to participate in these meetings until such time that Senator Mesngon returns to Saipan.”

Manglona said Mesngon “informed us all that he would be off-island for about a week or so. After he gave notice, he was appointed to the conference committee. It is astounding that he would recommend that a Tinian senator sit in his stead during his absence when there clearly are two available senators from Rota that could have been appointed.”

Manglona said he “cannot emphasize enough the importance of having each senatorial district represented on the budget conference committee. Not only has it always been the practice in the Senate to have each senatorial district represented on the budget conference committee, but our people are comforted in knowing that they are being fairly represented in the creation of a balanced budget.”

The senator reiterated his request to Borja to appoint him, Manglona, or Santos until Mesngon returns, saying they only have nine days to put a budget together and all participation should be welcomed.

The head of the House conferees is Ways and Means Chairman Antonio Sablan, but he is on personal leave due to the passing of his mother. The other House conferee is Rep. Anthony Benavente of the minority bloc with Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro as an alternate member.

Their Senate counterparts are Fiscal Affairs Chairman Jude Hofschneider of Tinian, Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios of Saipan, Senate Floor Leader Steve Mesngon of Rota and Sen. Frank Cruz of Tinian as an alternate member.