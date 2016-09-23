Court orders NMI to pay $93K attorney’s fees in gun-rights case

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Presiding Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted the request of U.S. Navy veteran David J. Radich and his wife Li-Rong to award them $93,495 of the $103,913.83 attorney’s fees they were asking for in the lawsuit they filed , successfully challenging the constitutionality of the CNMI handgun ban.

Lead counsel David G. Sigale of Chicago was awarded $78,375 while CNMI lawyer Daniel Guidotti will get $15,120. The remaining $8,143.62 is for costs.

In a 17-page decision on Sept. 20, 2016, Judge Manglona granted in part and denied in part Radich’s request and ordered the defendants, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero and Finance Secretary Larissa Larson, both in their official capacities, to pay the amount within 30 days.

Sigale claimed 102.9 hours at $500 an hour totaling $54,600, and 102.9 hours of travel time at $250 an hour, totaling $25,725 for the two trips he made to Saipan from Chicago.

Judge Manglona said in determining a reasonable hourly rate, the district court considers the requesting attorney’s experience, skill and reputation.

She said Sigale, who in his case appeared pro hac vice, stated that he has been in practice since 1996 and started his own litigation firm in 2007. He has been co-counsel in several high-profile Second Amendment cases.

Judge Manglona said Sigale’s hourly rate is $500 and he asserts this is a reasonable rate.

She said the court found that this is the type of exceptional civil-rights case where the relevant community is national, not local.

She said this is the first gun-rights case brought to the NMI district court, a case which for many local attorneys would have been undesirable to take.

According to the judge, the CNMI has practically no history of private ownership of handguns or any other firearms beside hunting rifles.

She said the prospect of opening up a private market for handguns in the CNMI has been met with something less than widespread public support.

Guidotti told the court that six or seven prominent lawyers have turned the case down before he, one of the younger members of the bar, agreed to serve as local counsel. For these reasons, Judge Manglona said Sigale’s fee of $500 an hour is reasonable.

Court documents show that Sigale flew to Saipan twice for oral arguments. He was on Saipan on March 10, 2015, but it was canceled because the court denied the first motion on March 8, 2015. Sigale had no way of knowing about the court’s order and was already on his way.

But the court agreed with the defendant’s opposition that work on pro hac vice application should not be paid at the attorney’s hourly rate.

The court cut in half the $900 for 1.8 hours Radich was asking for to $450.

The court also cut in half the $550 Sigale requested for 1.1 hours of work for clerical tasks and awarded the plaintiff $275.

Sigale requested $500 for drafting an amended complaint and summons to Larson which the court cut to $100.

Sigale further asked for $1,250 for 2.5 hours of consultation and $1,225 for 4.9 hours travel time ($250 per hour) for consultations with Gray Peterson, a litigator who was familiar with Second Amendment jurisprudence in Washington state, plus costs at the Hyatt Regency of $132.71. The court awarded only $1,250 for the consultation but no travel costs.

The CNMI government argued that it should not pay for the time the plaintiff’s attorneys took to draft three amended complaints and for Sigale’s first travel to Saipan in March 2015.

But Judge Manglona said she found that the plaintiff’s attorneys did not unreasonably prolong the litigation or display incompetence in the representation.

She said if any party unnecessarily prolonged this litigation, it was the defendants.

Guidotti requested compensation for 87.7 hours of work at $175 an hour, or a total of $15,347.50. Along with his billing is a detailed log of his time and clear descriptions of the work performed.

Guidotti graduated from law school in 2009 and was admitted to the California bar in 2009, and to the CNMI Bar in 2013. He worked as a public defender then as in-house counsel for a private company before opening his own practice in 2014.

Judge Manglona said the court found $175 for Guidotti as a reasonable rate.

The court however ruled that not all of Guidotti’s work should be compensated at the full fee. The court reduced to $227 the 2.6 hours he billed for tasks like setting up telephonic appearances.

The court reduced Sigale’s award from his full rate of $54,000 to $53,875, and his award for travel time from $25,725 to $24,500 while Guidotti’s request was reduced to $15,120.

The Radich couple asked the court to award them attorney’s fees in the amount of $80,325 in fees for attorney David G. Sigale, $15,347.50 in fees for attorney Daniel T. Guidotti and $8,241.33 in costs for a total of $103,913.83.

The CNMI Attorney General’s Office opposed the amount and the court put the case under advisement until this order.

The lawsuit filed by the Radich couple resulted in the federal court decision that found the CNMI handgun ban unconstitutional.